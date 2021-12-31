A quaint 1800s farmhouse with outbuildings and 124 acres of land is up for sale

This residential farm in Letternadarriv, Sneem, County Kerry, offers beautiful views of the McGillycuddy Reeks and surrounding countryside.

It includes outbuildings and 124 acres of mixed quality lands, which are fenced. There is also a large pond on the property.

The lands extend up to the summit of Knocknafreaghane Mountain and, from there, you can view Kenmare Bay and Carrauntoohil - the highest mountain in Ireland.

While the house was originally built in the 1800s, it was renovated and extended in 2008.

The house is now in need of some repairs and comprises a living room, sitting room, Kitchen/dining area, bathroom and utility room/parlour.

On the next floor is a bedroom with en-suite.

There is also a lofted space above the living room area, offering potential for further uses.

There is a well preserved souterrain in the back yard, indicating that this private place has been inhabited for over 1,000 years.

It is located within 5.7km of Sneem village, 28km of Kenmare and 45km from Killarney.

The access road and parts of the property are in poor condition, so caution should be exercised when viewing it.

For further information on this wonderful little residential farm, visit www.sherryfitz.ie