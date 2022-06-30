A reminder to ‘play safe, stay safe this summer’

Ivan Jackson, Interim Head of Health and Safety at NI Water, explained: “Understandably, natural curiosity will draw children and young people towards some of our sites.

“However, these are not playgrounds and playing around, at or near them can have very serious consequences.

“We are appealing to everyone to please stop and remember that you are on a working site with moving machinery, fast flowing water and deep excavations and chambers.”

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Play safe, stay safe this summer

Infrastructure Minister, John O’Dowd, endorsed this message: “I would appeal to all parents to explain to their children the dangers of playing in or around these areas.

“All locations which involve water are dangerous and everyone should be aware of the risks.

“Young people are advised to pay heed to all the safety advice if near these locations.

“A swim or a dip in a reservoir, quarry or lake may seem like a great idea, particularly on a very warm day, but it could all end in tragedy. Don’t take the risk,” he concluded.

NI Water has some simple steps on how to stay safe:

- Don’t climb on barriers and fences. They are there to protect you from serious injury and accidents when NI Water construction work is going on.

- Stay away from trenches and open manholes and chambers. They are dirty, deep and dangerous. They may also contain hazardous gases.

- Be careful near roads. Never run out from behind parked vans or lorries as you could be knocked down and injured.

- Keep clear of equipment. You may see diggers, lorries, pipes and other equipment, but don’t be tempted. Steer clear and don’t touch.

- Obey ‘Danger’ signs. Reservoirs and treatment works can be very dangerous places, so stay well away and always obey the warning signs.

Ivan Jackson added: “I am also asking the local community to be vigilant against vandalism at NI Water sites over the summer months.