A sellers’ market at Omagh Mart with heavy cattle now selling at £1500 over their weight
Bullocks
Liam Ruddy, Strabane 730k £2240; 970k £2460; 895k £2300, M McCullagh, Loughmacrory 740k £2140; 505k £1550; 595k £1770, I Hetherington, Omagh 850k £2130; 785k £1980; 770k £1980, K McCaffrey, Foremass 710k £2000; 625k £1840, B McGahan, Galbally 510k £1590; 520k £1580; 600k £1700, C A Cathers, Beragh 615k £1900; 670k £1970; 615k £1740, C Donaghy, Castlederg 530k £1620, M Ferris, Leglands 560k £1700; 555k £1680; 610k £1740, S Mulholland, Beragh 535k £1600, C Coyle, Strabane 550k £1650; 560k £1600, K Ward, Mullaslin 515k £1540; 415k £1280; 480k £1480, R McCrossan, Drumquin 615k £1820; 695k £1950, D McManus, Roscor 525k £1520; 460k £1450, D McKinney, Fintona 580k £1630; 660k £1840, M Ballantine, Glenhull 660k £1850; 640k £1800; 680k £1900, J P Mackin, Strabane 600k £1670, L McLaughlin, Dooish 580k £1680, M Teague, Dromore 660k £1760, G Culbertson, Ederney 560k £1500; 490k £1440, William O’Neill, Donemana 360k £1250; 405k £1350; 425k £1380, Liam Shields, Foremass 440k £1440, C Donnelly, Eskra 440k £1430; 400k £1310 and Robert, Gilmore, Dromore 390k £1330.
Heifers
Glenn Wilson, Carrickmore 675k £1760; 640k £1720; 655k £1700, R Baxter, Drumquin 695k £1740; 540k £1570, N Lynch, Fireagh 720k £1700, D McNulty, Dromore 515k £1460, N McComb, Donemana 560k £1560; 500k £1460, M McDermott, Dunmoyle 520k £1440; 560k £1480; 490k £1400, Paul McGlinn, Brackey 585k £1600, Deroran Estates, Beragh 515k £1390; 485k £1400, C McLaughlin, Rylagh 520k £1370, G Corcoran, Arvalee 650k £1700; 565k £1460, B and J O’Kane, Drumquin 435k £1390; 375k £1050, B Breen, Eskra 450k £1400; 460k £1400; 470k £1380, J T Meenagh, Carrickmore 370k £1160; 335k £1000, J Baird, Douglas Bridge 465k £1360; 485k £1370 and M Harpur, Clanabogan 490k £1400.
Fat cows
T Connolly, Beragh 630k £269, S McCullagh, Gortin 510k £246, R Rea, Clanabogan 560k £237, M Teague, Dromore 550k £231, P Johnston, Beragh 720k £219; 640k £215, P McDermott, Greencastle 750k £212 and M Harpur, Clanabogan 670k £200.
Friesian Cows
B Sloan, Irvinestown 770k £152; 790k £144, N Jackson, Dromore 520k £148 and D Adams, Melmount 620k £144.
Dropped calves
G Armstrong, Lack £560 Belgian Blue bull, M Donnelly, Sixmilecross £460 Limousin bull; £415 Limousin heifer, P J Donnelly, Beragh £445 Aberdeen Angus bull, J Begley, Carrickmore £440 (2), Belgian Blue bull; £385 Belgian Blue heifer, L Logue, Trillick £420 Limousin bull, K Latimer, £445 Hereford bull; £380 Hereford heifer, F Hamilton, Douglas Bridge £415 Aberdeen Angus bull, K McGrade, Dromore £405 (2) Friesian bulls, William Wright, Omagh £385 (2) Friesian heifers, K Warnock, Trillick £385 Limousin bull, D Hoey, Enniskillen £340 Charolais heifer and F McGarvey, Dunmoyle £325 Aberdeen Angus heifer.
Weanlings
M Lynch, Knockmoyle £1150 Simmental bull, T Conlin, Fintona £865; £860 and £795 Charolais heifers, D Kenwell, Beragh £815 Aberdeen Angus bull, D Kerrigan, Irvinestown £740 and £705 Shorthorn bulls, R. Fleming, Gortin £565 Friesian bull and R Darragh, Castlederg £480 (2) Friesian bulls.