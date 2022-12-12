In the fatstock ring beef bred cows to £1983.80 for a 910kg Simmental to £218 per 100kg and selling to a top of £230 per 100kg for a 790kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1817.

Cow Heifers sold to £1778.40 for a 720kg Charolais to £247 and reaching 252 per 100kg for a 700kg Simmental to £1764.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £170 per 100kg for a 630kg to £1071.

Fat bulls sold to £2021 for a 940kg Limousin to £215 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £249 per 100kg Friesian steers sold to £1583.80 for a 710kg to £223 per 100kg.

Fat heifers sold to £242 per 100kg.

In the store rings heavy lots sold to £2040 for a 740kg Charolais (£275) selling to £283 per 100kg for a 625kg Limousin to £1770.

Forward lots sold to £1620 for a 590kg Charolais (£274).

Med weights sold to £1380 for a 500kg Limousin (£276).

Smaller sorts to £1090 for a 400kg Charolais (£272).

Heavy heifers sold to £1840 for a 765kg Charolais (£240) and selling to £277 per 100kg for a 625kg Charolais to £1730.

Forward Lots sold to £1560 for a 585kg Limousin (£266).

Med weights sold to £1250 for a 475kg Limousin (£263).

Smaller sorts sold to £900 for a 345kg Limousin.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1160 for a 430kg Charolais (£270) and selling to a high of £324 and £318 per 100kg.

Weanling heifers sold to £980 for a 350kg Charolais (£280) with a 280kg Charolais selling to £850 (£303).

Dairy cows sold to £2280 and £2080.

Springing heifers sold to £1600 and £1550 (due February/March).

Suckler outfits sold to £2000 and £1950 with incalf cows and heifers selling to £1600 and £1550.

Young bull calves sold to £470 for Charolais.

Heifer calves sold to £255 for Speckled Park.

Male lumps sold to £730.

Female lumps sold to £750 for Limousin.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Augher producer 700kg Simmental to £252 (£1764) Dungannon producer 720kg Charolais to £247 (£1778.40) Dungannon producer 600kg Simmental to £236 (£1416) Augher producer 730kg Charolais to £234 (£1708.20) Dungannon producer 560kg Simmental to £232(£1299.20) Ardboe producer 590kg Charolais to £231 (£1362.90) and 790kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £230 (£1817) Fermanagh producer 660kg Limousin to £225 (£1485) Clogher producer 570kg Limousin to £225 (£1282.50) Trillick producer 690kg Limousin to £225 (£1552.50) Newtownbutler producer 790kg Charolais to £223 (£1761.70) Castlewellan producer 760kg Belgian Blue to £223 (£1694.80) Tandragee producer 630kg Simmental to £222 (£1398.60) Portadown producer 540kg Charolais to £220 (£1188) Castlewellan producer 750kg Charolais to £220 (£1650 ) and 750kg Limousin to £212 (£1590) Augher producer 570kg Limousin to £220 (£1254) Newtownbutler producer 910kg Simmental to £218 (£1983.80) Clogher producer 670kg Limousin to £215 (£1440.50).

Other quality beef bred lots sold from £190 to £212 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £166 to £186 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £120 to £142 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £92 to £114 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Fintona producer 940kg Limousin to £215 (£2021)Tempo producer 820kg Limousin to £195 (£1599) Fintona producer 1040kg Charolais to £186 (£1934.40) Newmills producer 1080kg Holstein to £180 (£1944) Armagh producer 1000kg Charolais to £160 (£1600) Dungannon producer 730kg Limousin to £148 (£1080.40).

Fat steers

Lim steers sold to £249 per 100kg. Char steers sold to £246 per 100kg. AA steers sold to £231 per 100kg. Hereford steers sold to £225 per 100kg. Friesian steers sold to £223 for 710kg (£1583.80) with others selling from £168 to £216 per 100kg for a 670kg to £1447.20).

Fat heifers

Limm Heifers sold to £242 per 100kg Char Heifers sold to £232 per 100kg. Belgian Blue Heifers sold to £220 per 100kg. Simmental Heifers sold to £215 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus Heifers sold to £214 per 100kg. Friesian Heifers sold to £180 per 100kg.

Store bullocks (170 lots)

The very strong demand remains for a good selection of quality lots in this section.

Heavy lots sold to £2040 for a 740kg Charolais (£275) with a 680kg Charolais to £1900 (£279) and selling to £283 per 100kg for a 625kg Limousin to £1770.

Other quality lots sold from £249 to £278 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1620 for a 590kg Charolais (£274) with a 590kg Charolais to £1600 (£271).

Sample prices: D Kerr Lisnaskea 740kg Charolais to £2040 (£275) 680kg Charolais to £1900 (£279) 675kg Charolais to £1860 (£275) 655kg Charolais to £1820 (£278) and 710kg Charolais to £1780 (£250) W J Robinson Clogher 730kg Charolais to £1980 (£271) 730kg Charolais to £1900 (£260) 715kg Simmental to £1870 (£261) and 735kg Charolais to £1840 (£250) Augher producer 735kg Charolais to £1950 (£265) 725kg Charolais to £1820 (£251) and 610kg Limousin to £1790 (£275) Henry McClure Fivemiletown 775kg Charolais to £1930 (£249) R J Hughes Dungannon 735kg Limousin to £1900 (£258) Dungannon producer 665kg Limousin to £1880 (£282) and 650kg Limousin to £1790 (£275) Carrick Farms Aughnacloy 720kg Limousin to £1850 (£257) 720kg Aberdeen Angus to £1830 (£254) and 710kg Aberdeen Angus to £1780 (£250) Harry Carson Dundrod 625kg Limousin to £1770 (£283) Forward lots sold to £1620 for a 590kg Charolais (£274) £1600 for a 590kg Charolais (£271) 575kg Aberdeen Angus to £1550 (£269) and 560kg Limousin to £1480 (£264) Fermanagh producer 580kg Limousin to £1550 (£267) and 550kg Limousin to £1440 (£262) A Williams Dungannon 590kg Charolais to £1550 (£262) 565kg Limousin to £1480 (£262) and 575kg Limousin to £1440 (£250) Augher producer 570kg Speckled Park to £1490 (£261) L O Donnell Coalisland 540kg Limousin to £1440 (£266).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

a Lynch Ballygawley 500kg Limousin to £1380 (£276) and 495kg Limousin to £1340 (£270) W Moffitt Newmills 500kg Charolais to £1310 (£262) J J and J Elliott Corranny 460kg Limousin to £1210 (£263) 450kg Limousins to £1190 x 2 (£264) and 470kg Limousin to £1050 (£223) J Lynch Dungannon 465kg Limousin to £1200 (£258) Augher producer 495kg Charolais to £190 (£240) J McCaffery Derrylin 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1190 (£245) 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1140 (£235) and 425kg Charolais to £1030 (£242) M Mimnagh Omagh 430kg Charolais to £1160 (£269) and 475kg Charolais to £1160 (£244) C Smyth Rosslea 470kg Charolais to £1120 (£238) 430kg Charolais to £1100 (£256) and 425kg Charolais to £1080 (£254) and Kesh producer 410kg Limousin to £1080 (£263).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

C Smyth Rosslea 400kg Charolais to £1090 (£272) Kesh producer 390kg Charolais to £1070 (£274) J J and J Elliott Corranny 340kg Limousin to £880. B Kelly Armagh 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £760. R Allen Armagh 270kg Friesian to £500, 220kg Friesian to £480, 255kg Friesian To £470 and 225kg Friesian to £400.

Store heifers

A smaller entry this week sold readily with heavy lots selling to £1840 for a 765kg Charolais (£240) and selling to £277 per 100kg for a 625kg Charolais to £1730 most other quality lots sold from £252 to £269 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1560 for a 585kg Limousin (£266) and selling to £270 per 100kg for a 540kg Charolais to £1460 others sold from £248 to £264 per 100kg.

Sample prices

W J McClements Omagh 765kg Charolais to £1840 (£240) 705kg Charolais to £1780 (£252) and 625kg Charolais to £1730 (£277) J A Johnston Magheraveely 670kg Charolais to £1740 (£259) 625kg Charolais to £1680 (£269) and 625kg Charolais to £1640 (£262) C Keys Fivemiletown 640kg Charolais to £1690 (£264) 655kg Charolais to £1680 (£256) 655kg Charolais to £1680 (£256) and 645kg Charolais to £1670 (£259) R J Hughes Coalisland 630kg Charolais to £1650 (£262) Forward lots sold to £1560 for a 585kg Limousin (£266) and 570kg Limousin to £1450 (£254) J A Johnston Magheraveely 575kg Charolais to £1530 (£266) and 560kg Charolais to £1480 (£264) S Brodison Stewartstown 580kg Charolais to £1490 (£257) 560kg Limousin to £1390 (£248) 570kg Charolais to £1390 (£244) and 535kg Limousin to £1350 (£252) Henry McClure Fivemiletown 540kg Charolais to £1460 (£270) and D Williamson Portadown 555kg Limousin to £1380 (£248).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

D Williamson Portadown 475kg Limousin to £1250 (£263) 475kg Limm. To £1110 (£226) 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1090 (£222) 460kg Limousin to £1070 (£232) 480kg Hereford to £1050 (£218) and 490kg Hereford to £1030. C Williamson Portadown 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £1120 (£236) and 455kg Shorthorn beef to £1000. R Matchett Dungannon 490kg Hereford to £1100 (£224) and 475kg Hereford to £1000. W R Graham Derrylin 465kg Charolais to £1090 (£234) and 455kg Charolais to £1060 (£233) C Smyth Rosslea 490kg Charolais to £1060. W Moffitt Armagh 490kg Charolais to £1020 415kg Charolais to £1000, and 405kg Charolais to £990. B Kelly Armagh 425kg Aberdeen Angus to £950. Kesh producer 415kg Charolais to £800.

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

Kesh producer 345kg Limousin to £900 ,380kg Charolais to £880, and 355kg Limousin to £850. B Kelly Armagh 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £780, 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £740, 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £640, 335kg Aberdeen Angus to £640, 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £600 and 295kg Aberdeen Angus to £560.

Weanlings

A good steady demand in this section with quality steers and bulls selling to £1160 for a 430kg Charolais (£270) a 305kg Limousin sold to £990 (£324) 330kg Charolais to £1050 (£318) and a 315kg Charolais to £1000 (£317) Weanling Heifers sold to £980 for a 350kg Charolais (£280) with a 280kg Charolais to £850 (£303) and a 310kg Charolais to £900 (£290).

Sample prices

Steers and bulls

P McConnell Clogher 430kg Charolais to £1160 (£270) and a 350kg Belgian Blue to £1020 (£291) D Wallace Pomeroy 440kg Charolais to £1150 (£261) J A Johnston Magheraveely 455kg Charolais to £1150 (£252) B McConnell Clogher 425kg Charolais to £1140 (£268) G Connelly Rosslea 465kg Limousin to £1100 (£236) and 385kg Limousin to £1000 (£259) Augher producer 400kg Charolais to £1060 (£265) J McElroy Clogher 385kg Charolais to £1060 (£275) 415kg Charolais to £1060 (£255) 340kg Charolais to £1050 (£309) 315kg Charolais to £1000 (£317) 370kg Charolais to £980 (£265) 390kg Charolais to £960 (£246) 380kg Charolais to £960 (£252) and 360kg Charolais to £940 (£261) J McStravick Aghalee 305kg Limousin to £990 (£324) and 390kg Limousin to £960 (£246) and M and N O Conner Augher 330kg Charolais to £1050 (£318) and 375kg Charolais to £950 (£253).

Weanling heifers

M and N O Conner Augher 350kg Charolais to £980 (£280) 310kg Charolais to £900 (£290) and 280kg Charolais to £850 (£303) M Donnelly Loughgall 395kg Simmental to £910 (£230) 295kg Limousin to £800 (£271) 390kg Limousin to £800, 325kg Charolais to £760, 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £750, 295kg Limousin to £740, 270kg Simmental to £620 and 260kg Limousin to £620. P McCallan Carrickmore 350kg Charolais to £900 (£257) 330kg Charolais to £860 (£260) and 315kg Charolais to £840 (£266) Clogher producer 395kg Charolais to £870 and 380kg Charolais to £810. J McStravick Aghalee 330kg Limousin to £860 . Kesh producer 340kg Simmental to £800. R Douglas Portadown 320kg Charolais to £780. C Nolan Fivemiletown 270kg Charolais to £670.

Dairy cows and heifers

A steady demand for calved heifers with a Dungannon producer selling a calved heifer to £2280. Strabane producer £2080 for calved heifer. Fermanagh producer £1680 and £1400 for calved heifers.

Springing heifers sold to £1590, £1500 twice, and £1350 four times (all due February/March to Shorthorn or Aberdeen Angus bulls) for an Omagh producer. Beragh producer £1070, £1010, and £1000 twice for Heifers all 90 to 100 days incalf to a Holstein/Friesian bull. A special entry of 60 maiden heifers from a Derrylin producer sold from £610 to £740 with a lot of younger ones selling from £470 to £580. C Milligan Downpatrick £700 for maiden Friesian and £640 for maiden Shorthorn.

Suckler cows and calves

A small entry sold to a brisk demand with a Pomeroy producer selling a heifer with bull calf to £2000. Portadown producer £1950 for heifer with bull calf.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1600, £1550, £1420 and £1350 for a Brookeborough producer others sold from £800 to £1060.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

Bull calves under two months sold to £470 for a Charolais to K Moore Augher. G Reid Crumlin £400 for Charolais; T Cox Ballylucas £370 for Belgian Blue £290 and £265 for Limousins; S Doherty Letterbreen £310 and £300 for Limousins; D Nugent Dungannon £275 for Aberdeen Angus; A Little Lisbellaw £255 for Aberdeen Angus; S Doherty Letterbreen £255 for Limousin and P McCorry Derrylin £250 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves

P McKenna Augher £255 for Speckled Park; J P McManus Derrylin £225 for Limousin; Glenrea Farms Ballygawley £190 for Belgian Blue; D Nugent Dungannon £170 for Aberdeen Angus and S Gormley Augher £165 for Hereford.

Reared male lumps

S Wylie Aughnacloy £730 and £675 for Limousins; B McKenna Clogher £700 and £600 for Charolais and £575 for Aberdeen Angus; Aughnacloy producer £650, £560, £555 and £390 for Charolais and 640 for Limousin; R Stewart Omagh £610 for Blonde d'Aquitaine; K Stewart Omagh £580 x 2 for Blonde d'Aquitaine and £405 for Limousin; J McCauley Kinawley £535 for Limousin and P McCauley Kinawley £450 for Charolas.

Reared female lumps