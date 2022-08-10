A successful week at Hagan’s Croft

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With such a large class competitors knew they had to ride an accurate test in front of judge Fiona Young.

Helen Sawey’s and ‘Gannon Stars’ score sheet was filled with scores of 8.5 and 9s for their working trot, 20m circles and transitions to medium walk, finishing on a total percentage of 83.88% the pair were hooves ahead of everyone in the class therefore their was no denying they were trotting home with the red rosette.

Danni Froemling was absolutely delighted with her mount ‘Jackson’ as after months of work the pair plucked up the courage to try their hand at dressage and we think they have found their niche.

Danielle Connolly, Code Red Ruby

A brilliant score of 75.56% found the pair picking up second place and the blue ribbon for all their efforts.

It was refreshing to see the newcomers class get underway with a total of six competitors. This class is primarily for those competitors who have been competing at intro level for a while and would like to move up to try a test which has canter transitions.

Therefore the newcomers class is a small yet encouraging class to let those competitors compete with like minded riders.

Danielle Connolly and ‘Code Red Ruby’ are new to the league and they certainly had a promising start, saluting to a score of 78.45% they took the win on the day. Second place went to Olivia Pele and her young 4 year old mare ‘Rhineroe Angie’ with 72.24%, what a bright future this pair will have together.

Kathryn Graham, Daisy

It has been a while since Kathryn Graham trotting up Hagans Crofts centre line but she certainly made her mark on the prelim class and on judge Fiona Young. The pairs score sheet was full of 8, 8.5 and scores of 9s, which totted up to a finishing score of 82.32% and first place. The judges remarks read - ‘A beautifully ridden test from a lovely partnership, well done today!’ Sarah Kee and ‘Swallow’ weren’t far behind on their score of 81.25%, which was enough to bag them second place and the blue rosette.

Everyone came home with a smile of their face in the novice class as with a total of 6 competitors, everyone was assured a rosette However Kaiti McCann’s smile was the biggest as her and ‘Cookie’ picked up the red rosette for their score of 75.32%, followed by Laura Fekkes and ‘Barbie’ with 74.35%.

The last class of the day saw Wayne Hamilton and Laura Fekkes battle it out against each other with both competitors riding two horses each.

Laura Fekkes certainly wowed the judge on her and ‘Finns’ centre line as the pair received a perfect score of 10.

Kaiti McCann, Cookie

It has been a long time since Hagans Croft has seen a score of 10 on a score sheet therefore the pair were awarded a special treat along with their red rosette for their finishing score of 78.46%.

Dressage Results

Saturday July 30

Class 1: INTRO: Dressage Ireland Intro A, 2017

Laura Fekkes, Finn

1) Helen Sawey, Gannon Star 83.88%; 2) Danni Froemling, Jackson 75.56%; 3) Cathryn McCarroll, Maggi May 74.44%; 4) Nicole Galbraith, Marilyn TN 73.33%; 5) Nicole Galbraith, HVL Lucky Strike 73.33%; 6) Sonia Walker, Jamaican Ginger 72.5%.

Class 2: NEWCOMERS PRELIM: Dressage Ireland Prelim Test P5, 2012

1) Danielle Connolly, Code Red Ruby 78.45%; 2) Olivia Pele, Rhineroe Angie 72.24%; 3) Carla Owens, Brackenfinch Bon Bon 69.14%; 4) Zoe Cunningham, Presco 67.76%; 5) Ellen Rooney, Lor Ruadh’s Ceallagh 63.1% 6) Michaela Murphy, Gfs Subzero 60.52%.

Class 3: PRELIM: Dressage Ireland Prelim Test P15, 2012

1) Kathryn Graham, Daisy 82.32%; 2) Sarah Kee, Swallow 81.25%; 3) Sarah McClay, Shawnee 8036%; 4) Karina McVeigh, Coco 79.64%; 5) Liesl Padgett, Fern 77.68%; 6) Debbie Burns, Streamstown Lad 76.96%.

Class 4: NOVICE: Dressage Ireland Novice Test N23, 2012

Helen Sawey, Gannon Star

1) Kaiti McCann, Cookie 75.32%; 2) Laura Fekkes, Barbie 74.35%; 3) Laura Fekkes, Finn 74.03%; 4) Daisy Gillespie, Caebryn Flying Wild 73.87%; 5) Shenade Duggan, Henry 72.74%; 6) Emma Brown, Elly Bouncer 69.03%.