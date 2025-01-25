A Suffolk year in review

The Northern Ireland Suffolk Branch enjoyed a successful year and would like to extend a sincere thank you to all their sponsors and advertisers who supported them throughout the year.

Many thanks to the 2024 sponsors and advertisers: Danske Bank, Strabane Mills, Thompsons, Britmilk, United Feeds, NFU Mutual, Wilsons of Rathkenny, Donbraid Livestock Services, Sheep Vet, OMC Engineering, Clean It Car Care, Erin Farm Feeds, AB Europe, Uniblock, Animax, McKees Maghera.

The NI Suffolk Branch appreciate your valued support and look forward to working with you again in 2025.

First prize ram lamb and overall champion from Dennis Taylor at Ballymena second sale, with Neil Acheson representing Animax. (Pic supplied)First prize ram lamb and overall champion from Dennis Taylor at Ballymena second sale, with Neil Acheson representing Animax. (Pic supplied)
First prize ram lamb and overall champion from Dennis Taylor at Ballymena second sale, with Neil Acheson representing Animax. (Pic supplied)
Young handler winners, Noah Taylor and Isabella Taylor at the Premier Sale sponsored Connollys Redmills. (Pic: Alfie Shaw)Young handler winners, Noah Taylor and Isabella Taylor at the Premier Sale sponsored Connollys Redmills. (Pic: Alfie Shaw)
Young handler winners, Noah Taylor and Isabella Taylor at the Premier Sale sponsored Connollys Redmills. (Pic: Alfie Shaw)
