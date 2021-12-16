A super start to the calving season

Desmond McConnell of S McConnel & Son and Chris Mollan of Eringold Milk Replacer

Desmond McConnell commented: “We have been long term stockists of Eringold milk replacer products for over 20 years now at our agricultural supplies store here in Kilkeel Co Down. Our customers are very happy with the results they see whilst using the Eringold Super and farmers come back every year wanting to use it.”

Chris Mollan added:“Calf rearing is becoming more complex each year with ever increasing challenges and increased performance expected from the newborn calf.

“There is a real need for the young calf to receive a high quality milk replacer so it can remain healthy and thrive in those first weeks of life. The first twelve weeks of a calf’s life have been well documented to be the most crucial.”

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris continued: “The Eringold Super formula is made up of specifically chosen raw ingredients that are highly digestible to a young calf such as high levels of milk proteins. Quality fats are added for energy, and lots of extra additives such as vitamins, minerals, trace elements all combining to give calves the best possible start in life.”

Eringold Super contains a scour protection package which has proven to be of huge benefit to calf rearing on many farms through the addition of immunity support and digestive aids.

Eringold Super calf is the company’s original calf milk replacer which has brought consistency in quality from factory to farm in the UK and Ireland over the last 25 years.