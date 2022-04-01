A Terrible Day: Small firms sharing machinery with farm businesses are in an ‘impossible situation’

The change to the rules leaves the small construction firms, who share machinery with a farm business, in an “impossible situation”, Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart stated.

Mrs Lockhart said the removal of the rebate will cause economic damage and has vowed to continue lobbying on the issue.

The MP led calls in Parliament for the government to reconsider the proposals ahead of the 1 April cliff edge.

She said the feedback from the construction and waste management industries was clear, that the change would result in damage to their businesses and increased cost to consumers and the public purse.

“Until we raised this issue in Parliament it had received little to no attention amongst MPs or in the media, with many unaware or disinterested in the economic and practical difficulties this proposal would have on UK industry,” Mrs Lockhart commented.

“Over recent months we have galvanised opposition to the move, bringing industry and MPs together to reinforce the impact this move will have.

“This decision will drive up the cost of construction, with an increase in house prices inevitable making it harder to take that first step on the housing ladder.

“Furthermore, it will make the construction of new hospitals, new schools, and new roads more expensive to the public purse.

“For our waste management sector, recycling will become more expensive and that is likely to be channelled back to local councils and the ratepayer.

“In practical terms, it leaves the small construction firms that share machinery with a farm business in an impossible situation, resulting in a forced switch to the more expensive white diesel for all machines.”

Mrs Lockhart said it was ‘to her amazement’ that the government “remained tone deaf to these concerns”.

“This government talks about the important role infrastructure plays in our economic recovery, yet it takes a retrograde step in hampering the construction industry at a time when it already faces unprecedented increases in costs,” she continued.

“As firms adapt to these new rules, the first fuel bills will show the increased price pressures this will place on industry.

“Firms are fearing for their future, and we will soon see that this move will just be too much for some to bare.”

Mrs Lockhart added: “The one area in which government did listen to the campaign was around the use of red diesel in areas such as charity tractor runs.

“When I started my campaign on this issue, government was intent on removing the use of red diesel for this purpose, and we know that hundreds of thousands of pounds are raised by charity tractor runs each year.