A unique opportunity to acquire 82 acre NI farm for £1,650,000

The farm, on Cloghan Road, Richhill, is offered for sale through Best Property Services with an asking price of £1,650,000.

Currently operated as a beef enterprise, this farm would be suitable for a range of farming enterprises.

It is conveniently located just five minutes’ drive from Richhill, and a short distance off the main Armagh to Portadown road.

The farmhouse occupies a spacious 0.6 acre site, with the benefit of an adjoining garage and one field between the resident and nearby farmyard.

The farmhouse comprises of three reception rooms, a kitchen and downstairs toilet on the ground floor, with four bedrooms and bathroom occupying the first floor of the property.

The property benefits from views of the surrounding County Armagh countryside.

The farmyard offers an extensive range of farm buildings:

* 160ft x 48ft former poultry shed used for multi-purpose storage.

* 75ft x 20ft indoor silo attached to cubicle house with 45 cubicles with slatted tank extending to 140ft x 8ft

* Two 60ft x 20ft round roof sheds which includes 6 loose boxes with loft space

* Slatted house (63ft x 30ft) with feed passage. Slats benefiting from rubber mats

* Slatted house (partially rubber matted) 60ft x 18ft with feed passage

* Open clamp silo (63ft x 35ft)

* Rob Lew 10 tonne meal bin

* Cattle collection pen with cattle crush

* Loose Pen accessed from both cubicle houses (24ft x 15ft)

* Covered manure pit (40ft x 15ft)

* Former byre (30ft x 14ft) with cubicles

* Bull Pen (12ft x 14ft)

The farm extends to approximately 82 acres in a compact block, as shown on the map. The land lies in close proximity to the farm steading, which eases the movement of stock and machinery between fields.

The fields are of a good workable size and layout for efficient machinery operations.

The current farming system is based around taking two cuts of silage and the grazing of beef cattle on these lands.

The land is in good heart and has benefitted from regular applications of farmyard manure consistently growing good crops.

The lands fronting the main Armagh-Portadown Road are accessed via a shared laneway. The purchaser of these lands will benefit from a right of way.

You can find further information here or contact Best Property Services via email [email protected] or on Tel. 028 3026 6811.

The closing date for offers is 21 October 2022.

