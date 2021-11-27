A week dedicated to succession planning

Heather Wildman

Heather Wildman, Managing Director of Saviour Associates, who is no stranger to the farming community of Northern Ireland, will be hosting a roadshow of workshops across Northern Ireland from Monday 13th December.

Gillian Reid, Head of Farm Support at Rural Support said: “Establishing a future plan for farm succession will ensure the most effective and efficient transfer of responsibilities and assets to the next generation. This should involve everyone within the family who may be affected and respects the roles they may play now and in the future. A strong succession plan will help protect your farm business and your family. Therefore, it’s crucial that this is done sooner rather than later to avoid issues such as inheritance tax and family disputes.”

The Succession Planning workshops will be facilitated by Heather Wildman, who is a beef and sheep hill farmer from Cumbria and has over 25 years’ experience within the agricultural sector; working alongside many other organisations such as The Princes’ Countryside Fund and the Ulster Farmers Union. Heather has also completed a 2012 Nuffield Scholarship entitled ‘Influencing and Motivating Change’.

Accompanying Heather each night will be Rural Support’s Farm Business Mentors who have a vast array of knowledge and skills and are there to help you make those difficult decisions regarding you and your farm business; whilst guiding you along the path that is right for you and your farming life. The locations of these workshops are:

- Monday 13th December at The Armagh City Hotel, Co Armagh at 7.30pm

- Tuesday 14th December at Seskinore YFC Hall, Omagh, Co Tyrone at 7.30pm

- Wednesday 15th December at Garvagh Community Building, Garvagh, Co Londonderry at 7.30pm

Heather Wildman of Saviours Associates said: “Succession can be a difficult subject for many to approach. Individuals need to know what they want, ask whether they are ready to make the change, if they have a time frame in mind and what a potential retirement plan might look like. Those planning for succession also need to think about the financial aspects, have an up-to-date will in place and ensure they have enough provisions to live off for the future. Discussing matters with the family and making sure the next generation has the right skills to take the business forward is also vitally important.”

Spaces are limited at each of the venues so if you wish to book your place please email [email protected] or speak to a member of Rural Support Farm Business Unit by calling 028 8676 0040. All Covid 19 rules and regulations will be adhered to.

Rural Support recommends that the Head of Holding, plus a younger member of the farm business participate together so that both gain a clear understanding of what their roles and responsibilities are throughout the succession planning process.