Over 300 grants ranging from £600 to over £500,000 are going to every council area across Northern Ireland.

Projects being supported include activity to improve mental health by reducing isolation and helping people affected by the rising costs of living.

One of the groups, Apple Blossom 50+ Club in Armagh, has been awarded a £9,510 grant. They are using the funding to run activities to bring older people together, to reduce isolation, take part in physical activity and learn safety tips.

Young people from Bleary Young Farmers' Club. Pictured, back row, Faye Gardiner, Zoe Maguire, William Jackson, Sarah Ruddell and Jessica Minish. Front row, Kyle Holmes, Sophie Farr, Ben Allen, Sarah Spence and Kyle Allen. Picture: The National Lottery Community Fund

Bleary Young Farmers’ Club, based near Craigavon, is using a £3,400 grant to run education and social activities for members and support their running costs. Activities improve the wellbeing of young people who have an interest in rural life and provide an opportunity to develop friendships.

Laurencetown, Lenaderg & Tullylish Community Association received a £194,285 grant to improve the social skills, mental wellbeing and confidence of young people, focussing on those with autism. Over four years the project will deliver activities for the young people in all their youth club sessions, with a focus on building the skills of the young people with autism to take part in the mainstream activities. The project will organise outings, residentials and activities including drama, mindfulness, life skills and exercise classes.

Also receiving funding is West Armagh Consortium. They are using a £319,367 grant to provide community-based activities to improve the lives of people in the area. Over three years the project will utilise community facilities and networks to improve health and wellbeing, reduce isolation and develop the skills of local community groups. Activities include fitness classes, mental health awareness, a menopause café, health checks, cultural events, Makaton training and volunteer development.

The funding announcement comes in the same month as The National Lottery Community Fund unveiled its new strategy ‘It starts with community,’ which outlines its funding priorities from now to 2030 - https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/about/our-strategy.

Apple Blossom 50+ club: Members of the Apple Blossom 50+ Club from Armagh City on a day trip to Enniskillen. Picture: The National Lottery Community Fund

Paul Sweeney, NI chair of The National Lottery Community Fund said: “We fund projects that matter to communities, and I’m delighted to see such a wide range of groups awarded, each making such a difference across Northern Ireland.

“We want to get behind communities and help them make the difference on the ground. Our existing grant programmes remain open, so if we can be of assistance, please contact us.

“These funded projects demonstrate how positive change ‘starts with community’, which is at the heart of our new strategy. We look forward to talking to those who receive or need funding as we develop our future programmes.”

Thanks to National Lottery players, during the last financial year, The National Lottery Community Fund awarded 663 new grants totalling £27.9 million to support local communities in NI.