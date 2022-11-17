Aberdeen Angus heifer is star prize in memorial raffle in aid of Marie Curie

Bred by Father Sean Moore from County Armagh, the June 2021 born heifer Millbrae Black Caoimhe X891, has been generously donated in memory of his sister Rose who lost her battle with ovarian cancer in January last year aged 59.

The late Rose Moore was the youngest of 10 children, and a much-loved sister, aunt, great aunt, and friend of all who met her. She dedicated her life to her family and helping others.

Rose enjoyed farming and working with the Millbrae Aberdeen Angus Herd.

Millbrae Black Caoimhe X891, bred by Fr Sean Moore, Derrynoose, County Armagh, is the star prize in a memorial raffle in aid of Marie Curie.

Father Sean Moore has been breeding Aberdeen Angus cattle for 24 years, and his herd currently comprises of 5 breeding females. The Millbrae prefix won best small herd in the NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s 2020 Herd Competition.

The charity heifer was sired by the popular AI bull Oakchurch de Admiral P164, and is out of the home-bred Millbrae Blackbird U762 – a daughter of the 19,000gns Blelack Evermore J231.

The Blackbird female line won third prize in the best cow family category of the herd competition; while Millbrae Black Beau W865 as the second prize winning heifer calf.

In 2022 Millbrae Black Beau W865 was the competition’s second placed futurity heifer. Sired by Rawburn Boss Hogg W630, she is a maternal sister to the charity raffle heifer.

The winning ticket will be drawn on Thursday 26 January 2023. Second prize is dinner, bed and breakfast for two people at the Titanic Hotel in Belfast, plus £200 spending money. An additional four tickets will be drawn, with the winners receiving cash prizes of £200 each.

Tickets are priced at £10 each, or three for £20. All proceeds will be donated to Marie Curie.

Anyone interested in buying tickets should contact Father Sean Moore Tel. 028 37568406, or his niece Bernie McBride on 07753 612616, or email [email protected]