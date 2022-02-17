Aberdeen Angus sells for £3400 at Ballymena

Ballymena Mart

Beef cows to 228p for a Limousin 580kg at £1322, Friesian cows to 188p 670kg at £1259, beef heifers to 249p for 690kg at £1719, beef bullocks to 256p 810kg at £2073 and Friesian bullocks to 198p for 710kg at £1405.

Beef cows sold to: J Gamble, Ballymoney Limousin 580kg £1322 (228), Shaws Hill farm, Kells Limousin 780kg £1661 (213), J Gamble, Charolais 610kg £1268 (208), Limousin 550kg £1144 (208), John McKeen, Garvagh Limousin 840kg £1738 (207), Andrew Linton, Garvagh Limousin 720kg £1468 (204), Matthews Brothers, Glenarm Limousin 770kg £1563 (203), J Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 650kg £1319 (203) and G Porter, Nutts Corner Limousin 660kg £1287 (195).

Friesian cows sold to: J Blair, Larne 670kg £1259 (188), HV McCambridge, Carnlough 770kg £1255 (163), A Gaston, Glarryford 640kg £953 (149), M and Y Carson, Cloughmills 670kg £991 (148), Rosedernott farm, Cloughmills 680kg £979 (144), RJ Stirling, Ballymena 750kg £1080 (144), Sam Wadsworth, Lisburn 780kg £1123 (144), David McKeeman, Ballymoney 680kg £965 (142) and SJ and RJ McLean, Straid 780kg £1099 (141).

Beef heifers sold to: G McMullan, Knockloughrim Limousin 690kg £1718 (249), Barnwell farms, Newtownards Charolais 590kg £1463 (248), RJ Arrell, Randalstown Limousin 780kg £1934 (248), Limousin 600kg £1482 (247), Limousin 660kg £1610 (244), RH Calvert, Ballywalter Aberdeen Angus 460kg £1117 (243), Nevin Brown, Ballycastle Charolais 670kg £1628 (243), Stephen Hall, Monkstown Limousin 650kg £1553 (239), John McIlrath, Ballymena Charolais 620kg £1475 (238) and Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Limousin 610kg £1451 (238).

Beef bullocks (top per kg)

Francis Cassidy, Kilrea Charolais 810kg £2073 (256), James Kennedy, Rasharkin Limousin 650kg £1644 (253), RJ Arrell, Randalstown Blonde d’Aquitaine 810kg £2041 (252), B Hall, Monkstown Limousin 540kg £1355 (251), A Smyth, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus 670kg £1675 (250), Joe Adams, Glarryford Limousin 790kg £1975 (250), Francis Cassidy, Kilrea Charolais 820kg £2041 (249), James Kennedy, Rasharkin Limousin 700kg £1715 (245) and PJ McGuckian, Cloughmills Limousin 570kg £1396 (245).

Beef bullocks top per head: Francis Cassidy, Kilrea Charolais 810kg £2073, Wm Kee, Strabane Charolais 950kg £2061, T and T Wilson, Ballymoney Charolais 910kg £2047, Francis Cassidy Charolais 820kg £2041, RJ Arrell, Randalstown Blonde d’Aquitaine 810kg £2041, Wm Kee, Charolais 900kg £2025, James Kennedy, Rasharkin Limousin 830kg £2008 and SW Kirkpatrick, Glenavy Blonde d’Aquitaine 940kg £1983.

Friesian bullocks sold to: K Wilkinson, Ballycastle 710kg £1405 (198), Terence Duffin, Toomebridge 700kg £1351 (193), Sam McNabney, Clough 630kg £1215 (193), Terence Duffin 720kg £1368 (190), Sam McNabney 740kg £1406 (190), BJ McAlister, Mosside 670kg £1252 (187), Adrian McMullan, Downpatrick 630kg £1165 (185), C Crawford, Clough 660kg £1201 (182) and AT McAuley, Bushmills 740kg £1332 (180).

Friday 11th February 2022: 31 dairy cattle sold to £2720 for a choice calved heifer from WG Johnston, Ligoniel, calved cows to £2450 for a second calver from Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod.

Ruling prices: WG Johnston, Ligoniel calved heifer £2720, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod calved heifer £2450, J Warden and Ptnrs, Bangor calved heifer £2280, D Maybin, Broughshane calved heifer £2080, WG Johnston calved cow £1950, RH and HA Shanks, Dunadry calved heifer £1950, J Warden, calved heifer £1940, Alan McNair, Ballyclare calved cow £1840, J Warden calved heifer £1800, S McCormick, calved cow £1780, Alan McNair, Ballyclare calved cow £1760, J Warden and Ptnrs calved cow £1740, John Hunter, Crumlin calved cow £1720, RH and HA Shanks, Dunadry calved heifer £1720, David Wallace, Antrim calved cow £1700 and Barry McStravick, Lurgan calved heifer £1680.

Breeding bulls sold to 5700gns for a Charolais from Victor Chestnutt, Bushmills. J and M Watson, Dundonald sold pedigree Limousin cows to 3400gns.

Ruling prices: Victor Chestnutt, Bushmills Charolais 5700gns, Charolais 5600gns, C Chestnutt Aberdeen Angus 4600gns, Victor Chestnutt Charolais 4400gns, Charolais 4100gns, J and M Watson, Dundonald Limousin 4000gns, C Chestnutt, Aberdeen Angus 3800gns and Victor Chestnutt (2) Charolais 3600gns, C Chestnutt (2) Aberdeen Angus £3400.

248 calves sold to £455 for a three month old Belgian Blue bull, heifer calves to £425 for an Angus.

Ruling prices for beef bred bull calves: A Hoey, Glenwherry Bel £455, Cairnleigh Ltd, Aghalee (2) Belgian Blue £445, MT Boyd, Kilwaughter Belgian Blue £435, Belgian Blue £425, A Gaston, Glarryford Aberdeen Angus £410, Wm Lusk, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £400, F Allen, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £400, Cairnleigh Ltd (2) Belgian Blue £390, J Maxwell, Upperlands Fleckvieh £385, Cairnleigh Belgian Blue £375, MT Boyd, Kilwaughter Belgian Blue £360, local farmer Here £360, S Pinkerton, Nutts Corner Belgian Blue £360 and HC and JA Campbell, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus £350.

Heifer calves sold to: Local farmer Aberdeen Angus £425, A Hoey, Glenwherry Belgian Blue £415, D McIlwaine, Larne Belgian Blue £405, Cairnleigh Ltd Aghalee Belgian Blue £405, (2) Belgian Blue £390, S McKay, Ahoghill (4) Limousin £390, K Kirkwood, Millisle Charolais £380, S McKay Limousin £370, A Gaston, Glarryford Aberdeen Angus £360, P McGowan, Toomebridge Limousin £350, D McIlwaine, Larne Belgian Blue £345 and S Pinkerton, Nutts Corner Belgian Blue £340.

Friesian/Holstein bull calves sold to: P McGowan, Toomebridge (3) £350, A Gaston, Glarryford £315, P McGowan (2) £265, S McCormick, Bangor (6) £230, £205, Liam Johnston, Toomebridge £170, G Graham, Dundrod £170 and Connor McAuley, Toomebridge £170.

An entry of 430 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £900 over for a Limousin 400kg at £1300 offered by Ian Beggs, Whitehead.

Heifers sold to £770 over for a Charolais 360kg at £1130 presented by Wilson McCurdy, Broughshane.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 280kg £980 (350), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrick Limousin 250kg £870 (348), Drew O’Kane, Swatragh Limousin 280kg £960 (342), H Crawford Charolais 290kg £990 (341), LG Marron, Portglenone Limousin 300kg £980 (326), J Montgomery, Shanksbridge Limousin 290kg £940 (324), Drew O’Kane, Swatragh Charolais 260kg £840 (323), local farmer Charolais 280kg £880 (314), Edward Sherrard, Ballyutoagh Charolais 290kg £910 (313), Colin Harper, Crumlin Limousin 270kg £830 (307), Mrs S Gowdy Limousin 270kg £825 (305), M Warwick, Antrim (2) Limousin 270kg £820 (303) and A Magee Snr, Kilwaughter Charolais 230kg £695 (302), (2) Charolais 230kg £695 (302).

301-350kgs

AS Millar, Antrim Charolais 350kg £1210 (345), Charolais 350kg £1200 (342), Drew O’Kane, Swatragh Limousin 310kg £1035 (333), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 310kg £1020 (329), AS Millar, Antrim Charolais 350kg £1140 (325), Drew O’Kane Charolais 330kg £1050 (318), Charolais 350kg £1110 (317), Limousin 310kg £980 (316), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 310kg £980 (316), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 340kg £1070 (314), Greg Armstrong, Cloughmills Limousin 330kg £1030 (312), AS Millar, Antrim Charolais 350kg £1090 (311), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 310kg £960 (309), I Beggs, Whitehead Belgian Blue 320kg £990 (309), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 350kg £1080 (308) and Drew O’Kane, Swatragh Charolais 340kg £1045 (307).

351kg and over

I Beggs, Whitehead Belgian Blue 400kg £1300 (325), G McClintock, Glenwherry Limousin 360kg £1080 (300), AS Millar, Antrim Charolais 360kg £1080 (300), Darren Russell, Antrim Charolais 360kg £1080 (300), Drew O’Kane, Swatragh Limousin 370kg £1110 (300), H Crawford, Carnalbana Limousin 360kg £1060 (294), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 390kg £1140 (292), Greg Armstrong, Cloughmills Limousin 370kg £1080 (291), I Beggs Whitehead Limousin 360kg £1050 (291), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 400kg £1160 (290), Greg Armstrong, Cloughmills Limousin 380kg £1090 (286), Leo G Marron, Portglenone Limousin 360kg £1030 (286), R Shaw, Rasharkin Charolais 410kg £1170 (285), W McCurdy, Charolais 360kg £1020 (283), M McNeill, Cushendun Charolais 400kg £1130 (282) and I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 400kg £1130 (282).

Heifers 0-300kgs

H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 230kg £810 (352), Mrs G Gowdy, Carrick Charolais 280kg £925 (330), H Crawford Charolais 300kg £970 (323), Colin Harper, Crumlin Limousin 240kg £750 (312), H Crawford Charolais 260kg £810 (311) and Mrs Gowdy Limousin 240kg £745 (310).

301-350kgs

AS Millar, Antrim Charolais 350kg £1090 (311), Drew O’Kane, Swatragh Charolais 310kg £9950 (306), Charolais 320kg £980 (306), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 340kg £1040 (305), G McClintock, Glenwherry Charolais 340kg £1030 (302), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 350kg £1050 (300) and G McClintock Charolais 310kg £920 (296).

351kg and over

W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 360kg £1130 (313), AS Millar, Antrim Charolais 370kg £1100 (297), Aidan Hunter, Charolais 360kg £1050 (291), AS Millar Charolais 370kg £1050 (283), W McCurdy Charolais 380kg £1060 (279), Charolais 370kg £1030 (278) and Drew O’Kane, Swatragh Charolais 360kg £1000 (277).

Monday evening 14th February 2022: Another good sale of sheep on Monday evening resulted in a great trade.

Ewes and lambs sold to £305, in lamb ewes to £212, store lambs to £101 and pet lambs to £39.

Ewes and lambs sold to: Mrs M Marshall 1 Suffolk and 1 lamb £305, 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £280, D Mullan, Garvagh 1 Crossbred ewe and 2 lambs £270, Logan Anderson, Kilwaughter 1 Texel ewe and 1 lambs £265, J Lynn, Cullybackey 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £260, Mrs M Marshall, Clough 2 Charollais ewes and 4 lambs £260, A Smyth, Moorfields 1 Suffolk ewe and 2 lambs £255 and D Graham, Ballymena 1 Mule and 2 lambs £255.

In lamb ewes: A Smyth, Moorfields 2 Zwartble £212, W Dennison, Antrim 9 Mule £160, 10 Mule £158, A Smyth, Moorfields 3 Crossbred £156, Dara Carlin, Draperstown 10 Charollais £154, A Smyth, Moorfields 5 Charollais £150 and Fairmount farm Ltd, Claudy 8 Mule £146.

Tuesday 15th February 2022: An entry of just under 200 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £920 over for a Charolais 610kg at £1530 presented by M McCurry, Cushendall.

Heifers sold to £900 over for a Limousin 550kg at £1450 offered by Simon Moore, Crumlin.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

G Knowles, Gracehill Limousin 370kg £1055 (285), WH Knox, Ballynure Limousin 470kg £1260 (268), I Conn, Limavady Charolais 490kg £1300 (265), Martin McGarry, Broughshane Limousin 360kg £955 (265), W Rainey, Crumlin Limousin 420kg £1075 (256), Mrs J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 430kg £1090 (253), Charolais 490kg £1240 (253) and G Knowles, Gracehill Limousin 430kg £1070 (248).

501kg and over

I Conn, Limavady Charolais 510kg £1360 (266), Charolais 560kg £1430 (255), Mrs J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 570kg £1450 (254), Mrs M Rea, Raloo Charolais 560kg £1420 (253), D Logan, Randalstown Charolais 550kg £1380 (250), Margaret McCurry, Cushendall Charolais 610kg £1530 (250), P Penney, Raloo Charolais 540kg £1350 (250) and I Conn Charolais 540kg £1320 (244).

Heifers 0-500kgs

T Hamill, Broughshane Limousin 440kg £1130 (256), W Ward and Sons, Crumlin Limousin 420kg £1075 (256), Limousin 400kg £1000 (250), Charolais 440kg £1055 (239), Felix McKendry, Broughshane Charolais 460kg £1100 (239), T Hamill, Broughshane Limousin 430kg £1020 (237), W Ward and Sons Limousin 430kg £1020 (237), Charolais 490kg £1160 (236) and Andrew McKnight, Antrim Simmental 410kg £945 (230).

501kg and over

Simon Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 550kg £1450 (263), Limousin 550kg £1440 (261), J Knox, Broughshane Charolais 560kg £1395 (249), Felix McKendry, Broughshane Charolais 510kg £1270 (249), Simon Moore Limousin 580kg £1440 (248), T Hamill, Broughshane Charolais 510kg £1265 (248) and Simon Moore Limousin 550kg £1340 (243).

Wednesday 16th February 2022: Another good entry of 2126 sheep in Ballymena market on Wednesday resulted in a similar trade.

Fat hoggets sold to 541p for a pen of 13 at 24kg for £130 from B and W McAllister, Kells.

Fat ewes sold to £148.

Fat hoggets (1601)

Top price per kg

B and W McAllister, Kells 13 Texel hoggets 24kg at £130 (541), J Lamont, Kells 9 Suffolk hoggets 20kg at £106 (532), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 11 Texel hoggets 23.5kg at £125 (531), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 7 Cha hoggets 23kg at £122 (530), N McAuley, Tildarg 3 Cha hoggets 22kg at £115 (522), B and W McAllister, Kells 1 Texel hogget 24.5 kgs at £128 (522), J Houston, Randalstown 14 Rou hogget 20kg at £104 (520), J and H Stewart, Randalstown 16 Cha hogget 20kg at £104 (520), WJ Cubitt, Rasharkin 8 Texel hogget 22.5kg at £117 (520), S Wilson, Ballynure 3 Dorset hogget 22.5kg at £117 (520), H Simpson, Broughshane 10 Texel hogget 23kg at £119 (517), P Crothers, Ballynure 11 Blackface hogget 21.5kg at £111 (516), JS Hamilton, Ballymena 20 Texel hogget 19kg at £98 (515), W Holland, Doagh 6 Texel hogget 22.5kg at £116 (515), G Millar, Moneymore 3 Dorset hoggets 17.5kg at £90 (514) and S Mullan, Armoy 5 Dorset hogget 21kg at £108 (514).

Top price per head

B and W McAllister, Kells 13 Texel hogget 24kg at £130, B and W McAllister, Kells 1 Texel hogget 24.4kg at £128, B and W McAllister, Kells 1 Texel hogget 30.5kg at £127, G Martin, Broughshane 21 Texel hogget 25.5kg at £125, I Montgomery, Glenwherry, 11 Texel hogget 23.5kg at £125, D Gilmore, Downpatrick 24 Texel hogget 29.5kg at £124, W Park, Antrim 27 Texel hoggets 30kg at £123, N McAuley, Ballyclare 12 Texel hoggets 24kg at £123, J McAuley, Ballyclare 12 Texel hoggets 26.5kg at £122.50, W McCroary, Broughshane 6 Dorset hogget 25 kg at £122, McAuley Brothers, Glenarm 56 Mul hoggets 28kg at £122, J McAuley, Ballyclare 12 Texel hoggets 27.5kg at £122, R Simpson, Broughshane 1 Texel hogget 38.5kg at £122, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 7 Cha hogget 23kg at £122, T McKillop, Glenarm 4 Texel hogget 30kg at £122 and O McDonnell, Toomebridge 3 Texel hogget 31kg at £122.

Fat ewes (525)

Suffolk £120-£148.

Texel £120-£154.

Crossbred £190-£115.