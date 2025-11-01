Aberdeen-Angus Youth Development Programme celebrates 25th anniversary finals at Deveron

The Aberdeen-Angus Youth Development Programme (YDP) marked its 25th anniversary in style with this year’s finals, held on Friday 10 and Saturday 11 October at the renowned Deveron Herd of Hamish and Margaret Sclater, Turriff, Aberdeenshire.

The Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society’s Youth Development Programme continues to inspire young people from all cattle breeding backgrounds as it marks a significant milestone this year.

Finalists and their families gathered at the Crowne Plaza Aberdeen on Friday evening, where a welcome buffet and team-building session set a friendly tone for the weekend. The World Angus Forum team delivered an engaging presentation reflecting on their experiences and success earlier this year in Australia at the World Angus Forum.

Finalist Winners, James Morrison, Cliodhna Smith and Adam Kearney.

“The 25th anniversary finals were a fitting showcase of everything the YDP has achieved.”

Saturday’s competition took place at Deveron, where the Sclater family provided a superb setting complete with more than 40 well-prepared spring-born calves and first-class facilities. Thirty-two finalists competed across a range of sections including Clipping, Grooming, Ringcraft, Stock Judging, and Panel Interviews and Presentations, under the watchful eyes of expert judges in the Aberdeen-Angus world:

Clipping – Bernard Kerins

Grooming – James Rea

Ringcraft – Andy Frazier

Stock Judging – William McLaren

Panel – Angela Macgregor, Daniel Whitford, and Ian Watson

The evening presentation dinner was hosted by Niall Lynch, YDP Coordinator for Ireland, alongside Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society President Alan Morrison and YDP Chairman Ewen Campbell, who extended warm thanks to all who contributed to the success of the event.

Special guests John and Marion Tilson of the famous Wedderlie Herd – founding members of the YDP 25 years ago – were invited to present the prizes, adding to the sense of occasion.

Thanks was given to the Sclater family and team, the judges, and the many helpers and coordinators who made the finals possible, along with the Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society and Irish Aberdeen-Angus Association for their ongoing support.

Thanks also went to Showtime Show Supplies, the main sponsor for this year’s event, and to Andy Frazier, who kindly donated proceeds from his recent book to support the YDP, helping to ensure continued opportunities for young people in the beef industry.

Top honours in the Senior, Intermediate and Junior sections went to James Morrison, Cliodhna Smith and Adam Kearney respectively, all of whom displayed outstanding ability and focus over the course of the event.

Overall Winners

Seniors

1st James Morrison

2nd Matthew Cochrane

3rd Ruby Simpson

Intermediates

1st Cliodhna Smith

2nd Finlay Hunter

3rd Grant Rhind

Juniors

1st Adam Kearney

2nd Cameron Barclay

3rd Liam Farrel

Ewen Campbell, YDP Chairman, said:“The standard we saw at Deveron was outstanding and a real credit to the effort these young people put in. The weekend was a fantastic celebration of everything the programme stands for – learning, teamwork and passion for the breed. We’re hugely grateful to everyone who helped make it happen, and especially to those who continue to support and invest in the next generation.”

Alan Morrison, President of the Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society, added: “The Youth Development Programme continues to be one of the greatest strengths of our Society. Seeing the enthusiasm and ability of these young people gives real confidence in the future of the breed. The 25th anniversary finals were a fitting showcase of everything the YDP has achieved – and will continue to achieve – for years to come.”

The finals provided a fitting celebration of 25 years of the Youth Development Programme, which continues to nurture and inspire the next generation of stockmen and women, promoting the core values of the Aberdeen-Angus breed across the UK and Ireland.

Since its launch in the early 2000s, the YDP has grown into one of the most respected youth initiatives in the beef industry. The programme began as a scholarship scheme, thanks to the vision and support of pioneering families including the Tilsons of Wedderlie, the Stebbings of Grimston Fen, the Porters of Old Glenort and Glympton Farms, Woodstock. It has since evolved into a comprehensive training programme with hands-on workshops across the UK and Ireland, offering young people aged 8 to 24 the chance to learn, compete and build lifelong skills.

Building Skills and Careers

The workshops cover everything from clipping, dressing, ringcraft and stock judging to breeding knowledge, animal health and beef production. But the benefits extend well beyond practical skills. The YDP builds friendships, confidence and valuable industry connections that open doors to future careers, helping young people find their path in the livestock sector through a strong and encouraging network.