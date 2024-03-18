ABP Angus Youth is supporting social sustainability of NI farming community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Mullan was invited to address attendees at the RUAS Annual Meeting held at the Eikon Exhibition Centre on 8 March about the significance of the company’s involvement in the Balmoral Show and its investment in developing the next generation of the industry through education partnerships.

In its commitment to developing a thriving rural economy, Mr Mullan said that ABP shared common aims with the RUAS Charter namely ‘to ensure agriculture skills are passed down through successive generation.’

ABP has been an exhibitor at the Balmoral Show for 26 years and a platinum sponsor for the past 11 years.

George Mullan, Managing Director of ABP Northern Ireland congratulates Mr John Henning OBE on his election as President of the RUAS. (Pic: ABP)

Approximately 6,000 livestock farmers in Northern Ireland are part of the ABP supply chain.

“The Balmoral Show is an opportunity to connect with many of the farming families we do business with over the course of the four days. It has also been a platform on which the company has promoted salient issues impacting the industry as well as an occasion to collaborate with charity partners and other stakeholders in order to raise awareness of important topics such as the health, safety and wellbeing of the farming community.”

ABP is a member of the HSE NI Farm Safety Partnership and in 2020 announced a five-year brand sponsorship of the Air Ambulance NI helicopter.

In 2023 ABP replaced its traditional show marquee with an agricultural shed. This resulted in £64,000 being raised through raffle ticket sales to win the shed in aid of Rural Support’s Life Beyond programme, a bereaved families advice service.

The 2023 ABP Angus Youth Challenge finalists pictured at the awards ceremony held in the Logan Hall, Balmoral Park last year. Celebrating with them are from left Brian Dooher, Chief Veterinary Officer for NI at the Department of Agriculture, Environment & Rural Affairs; Charles Smith, General Manager of Certified Irish Angus and George Mullan, Managing Director of ABP in Northern Ireland. (Pic: McAuley Multimedia)

ABP’s show stand and Balmoral Park is also hosting venue for key events in its agri-skills development programme for teenagers, the ABP Angus Youth Challenge.

The combination of practical experience of farming and skills that cannot be gained in the classroom, along with academic alignment to GCSE course work has earned the ABP Angus Youth Challenge significant within the education sector.

The competition is attracting a diverse mix of pupils from secondary and grammar schools in urban and rural locations.

This year Dromore High School, St Colmcille’s High School Crossgar, Aughnacloy College and the Royal School Armagh are competing in the final.

In his speech, Mr Mullan highlighted the educational impact and social value of the programme.

“Principals of city schools tell us that it has made them, and their pupils, reappraise a ‘professional career’ mindset, opening a window on the diverse range of jobs the agri-food sector offers.

“Feedback from teachers indicates that the legacy of ABP Angus Youth has been an increase in class motivation, pupil retention and attainment levels as well as a growing uptake in the agriculture and land use GCSE and BTEC qualifications.”

Outcomes tracked by Certified Angus Producer Group show that by 2023 45 per cent of all those that had participated in the finalist programme had progressed to a CAFRE course alone with the vast majority intending to pursue a career farming or agrifood.

“For teenagers from a farming family attending an urban school, parents have reported a sense of pride in representing their school and local farming community in the competition.

“With each team challenged to research and promote projects relating to a sustainable beef supply chain. Whole-school and community involvement in the ABP Angus Youth Challenge extends outwards to clubs; marts and regional shows; at community festivals, at council events and has even included local businesses coming on board as sponsors to support local teams,” Mr Mullan explained.

ABP will return as a platinum sponsor and exhibitor at the 155th Balmoral Show when it takes place on 15-18 May.