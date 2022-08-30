ABP host UFU Farm Visit to share methane-reduction research

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The data-driven research is focused on improving the all-round sustainability of dairy beef production systems through improved genetics.

The most recent set of data was discussed with 25 UFU members who walked the farm situated in Clonegal, in Co. Carlow. The data indicates a significant reduction in beef cattle emissions is achievable by improving genetics in the beef herd. A potential for an emission reduction of up to 13% has been demonstrated alongside improved returns for farmers of up to €200 per animal.

Liam McCarthy of ABP in Northern Ireland accompanied the UFU members on the visit. He said: “We believe this research has the potential to play a significant role in helping the agriculture sectors in both Northern Ireland and the Republic reach their carbon reduction targets. ABP is already translating the learnings into our dairy-beef business model with Dale Farm known as Horizon here in Northern Ireland. A similar programme is up and running in the Republic of Ireland, called the ABP Advantage Beef Programme.”

The research conducted on ABP’s Demonstration Farm is based on six years of data and involves over 4,000 animals and is applicable across different beef production systems.

Improved genetics allows the animals to grow faster through better feed conversion and as a result they are ready for market at a younger age reducing methane emissions significantly.

The farm consists of 280 acres split into three main blocks on two parcels of land. As well as highlighting the importance of animal breeding the research carried out on the farm also incorporates grassland management, herd health and regenerative practices that are capable of being replicated on other farms for the wider benefit of the industry as a whole.

ABP will now broaden out the animal-focused research carried out at Clonegal to look at a whole farm and regenerative approach, capturing the latest thinking in animal grazing, precision agriculture, land management and biodiversity.