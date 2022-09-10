ABP’s agri-skills competition is open for entries from schools

The competition offers the chance to win a range of valuable prizes. These include a mini herd of Angus cross calves to rear worth c.£3,500 and a three-day study tour with ABP which this year featured a farm to fork work inspiration experience with ABP in Belgium.

Entry to the ABP Angus Youth Challenge is by way of a short video submission by 26th September 2022. A selection of entrants will then be invited to take part in an exhibition event during Halloween in the Logan Hall, Balmoral Park. An independent panel will judge the teams’ performance at the exhibition to determine who goes through to the finalist programme and wins the prizes. An overall winning team will also win £1,000 for their club or school at the end of the final stage.

Commenting on ABP’s commitment to helping young people develop skills, the Managing Director of ABP in Northern Ireland, George Mullan said: “ABP wishes to connect with motivated teenagers at an important stage of their education. We want to inspire them to work in our sector. This competition offers a range of opportunities not just for pupils interested in agriculture or who come from a farming family but for those that want to stand out from their peers and learn new skills in a practical and fun way as part of a team.

28/10/21 McAuley Multimedia REPRO FREE..Education Minister Michelle McIlveen congratulates pupils from Omagh Academy, the overall winners of the ABP Angus Youth Challenge class of 2020, James Fleming, Tori Robson, Joshua Keys, Jill Liggett and Allister Crawford. Also included are Charles Smith from the Angus Producer group and George Mullan MD ABP NI.Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Meanwhile teams from Banbridge Academy; Cookstown High School; Dalriada School Ballymoney; Friends’ School Lisburn; Newtownhamilton High School; St Kevin’s College Lisnaskea and St Catherine’s College Armagh, are due to complete their finalist programme in October. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony for invited guests in the Logan Hall, Balmoral Park.

Entering and taking part in the ABP Angus Youth Challenge can now be used as part of the skills section of the Duke of Edinburgh/Joint Award.

The ABP Angus Youth Challenge is open to teams of 2-4 individuals from schools, clubs, societies or a group of friends. Entrants do not have to live on a farm or be part of a farming family to take part. ABP will assist finalists in the provision of a suitable farm. Enter at: ABP Angus Youth Challenge. Closing date for receipt of entries is 26th September 2022.

For competition queries contact [email protected]