Act now to get fertiliser on farm for 2022

Availability and cost is a concern for many, as well as the current haulage challenges.

Speaking at this year’s CropTec, David Newton, technical manager at Timac Agro UK, explained that securing fertiliser and delivery slots should be a priority.

David commented: “If they haven’t already, we’re urging farmers and agronomists to begin assessing what they’ll need for the spring.

“The sooner we know what our customers require, the sooner product can be allocated, and transport booked, so it’s on farm ready for application.”

David also advised that getting the most from every fertiliser application should be a priority for farmers due to the current financial and logistic pressures.

He explained how TIMAC fertilisers optimise efficiency.

“Our fertilisers contain a soil conditioner and biostimulant technology to boost soil health and improve nutrient uptake,” he stated.

“As a result, crops applied with Timac fertilisers have better nitrogen use efficiency.

“Our nitrogen fertilisers also contain calcium, magnesium and sulphur, all of which are essential for nitrogen optimisation of the plant,” he added.

“As well as this, they include humate technology which supports the mineralisation of organic matter and soil nutrient availability.”

David noted that spending money where it will have the most impact on profitability is at the top of everybody’s agenda, as well as utilising technology to protect nutrients and improve soil health.

“Everything we do is looking at adding resilience to enterprises.

“So, to ensure crops are well fed next spring, it’s vital decisions are made this side of the New Year,” he concluded.