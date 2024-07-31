Fundraiser Dale Collins from Holywood prepares to take on the 7 Peaks Challenge in September.

PARTICIPANTS in the 7 Peaks Challenge will conquer seven of the highest peaks in the Mourne Mountains on Saturday, September 14, while helping those affected by cancer throughout Northern Ireland.

Action Cancer Treks and Activities Executive Kate McCormack said: “We are delighted to be holding this event for the fifth year running. Last year’s event raised an amazing £65K, which was monumental in supporting people across Northern Ireland affected by cancer. In 2024, we are looking for local adventurers to become part of Team Action Cancer and join us on this amazing challenge.

“We work with expert mountain guides who will lead the challenge, ensuring everyone has a safe and enjoyable experience. Participants will need to be in good health and train ahead of the challenge, and with summer in full swing, it’s time to get outdoors and take advantage of the beautiful nature trails and mountains.”

During the 15-hour hike participants will trek each of the seven highest peaks in the Mournes: Slieve Binnian, Slieve Meelbeg, Slieve Meelmore, Slieve Bearnagh, Slieve Commedagh, Slieve Donard and Slieve Lamagan.

Action Cancer is asking each participant to pay a registration fee of £60 and raise £300 in sponsorship, which will fund Action Cancer’s range of cancer prevention, detection and support services. These include a newly-launched skin cancer detection service, as well as breast screening, counselling, complementary therapies, and health improvement services. The charity does not receive regular government funding and relies on support from the general public and local business community to fund these services.

Dale Collins, 42, from Holywood, a long-term Action Cancer supporter, is taking part in the challenge. He said: “I started fundraising for Action Cancer back in 2012 after seeing an ad for a trek in Cuba. I was keen to do something a little different and meet new people while raising money for a fantastic cause. Whilst on the trek, participants shared powerful and personal stories about the work of Action Cancer, saving lives through their early cancer detection, prevention and support services available at Action Cancer House and on board their Big Bus (supported by SuperValu and Centra).

“In 2013, a lifelong friend was diagnosed with testicular cancer, which I’m thankful to say he has since made a full recovery from, having caught it early on. Therefore, I know how important early detection is. For others in the Cuba Trek group, it was the counselling and support services Action Cancer provided for family members, as well as for themselves, upon getting their diagnosis that made a real difference. It's special that the charity helps 20,000 local people across Northern Ireland with no regular government funding, which is why fundraising is so important.

“The Cuba trip had a profound effect on me, and from then I committed to do what I could to help out, in my own small way, to raise a few quid as well as awareness. Since then, I've been involved in White Collar Boxing, bungee jumping and marathons, among other things, which has also been great fun and often quite challenging. Most recently, I took part in the Machu Picchu Trek in 2023 to take on the mighty Inca Trail. I'm hoping that experience will help when I climb the seven peaks of the Mournes in September.”

Since 1973, Action Cancer has been offering a range of cancer prevention, detection and support services to the people of Northern Ireland. Founded by Dr George Edelstyn, an oncologist at Belvoir Park Hospital, the charity aims to fund pioneering research into chemotherapy and to support patients and their families during treatment.

The first premises in Marlborough Park in Belfast were used to provide facilities for patients awaiting treatment in Belvoir Park and recovery facilities for chemotherapy patients who had to travel long distances. Action Cancer began to offer breast screening in 1978. This was the first-time breast screening was introduced in Northern Ireland.

Register online for the 7 Peaks Challenge at www.actioncancer.org or email Kate McComack [email protected] or call 028 9080 3349 for more information.

Closing date for final registrations is Wednesday, September 11. Action Cancer asks that participants ensure they have appropriate training and a good level of fitness before taking part in this challenge.