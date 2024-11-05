Action Cancer embarks on an exhilarating trek through Cuba’s Escambray Mountains

Action Cancer’s Community & Public Fundraising Coordinator Kelsey O’Donnell with dancers Tony and Carolina from Latin-Salsa at Revolución de Cuba, Belfast, to launch the charity’s trek through Cuba’s Escambray Mountains, due to take place in October 2025.

ACTION Cancer, Northern Ireland’s leading local cancer charity, is excited to unveil its upcoming fundraising expedition, a remarkable trek through the breath-taking Escambray Mountains of Cuba.

This unique adventure, set to take place from October 10-19, will offer participants an unforgettable nine-day journey through the vibrant landscapes of the salsa capital, blending natural beauty with cultural immersion.

Participants will not only experience Cuba’s stunning scenery but also contribute to a meaningful cause, supporting vital services and making a significant difference in the lives of individuals and families impacted by cancer.

The 90-kilometre trek will take the team from the vibrant and bustling UNESCO World Heritage site of Havana to the serene and tranquil trekking trails of the Escambray Mountains.

Trekking through coffee plantations, fruit plantations, and farms, participants will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the local culture and witness the rich diversity of Cuba's landscape.

Along the way, participants will be treated to awe-inspiring views and the opportunity to swim in lush tropical waterfalls, as the trek winds its way towards the UNESCO World Heritage site of Trinidad.

Registration for this trek is £299 and each trekker is required to raise a minimum of £4,850 in sponsorship. The money raised will go directly towards Action Cancer’s life-saving prevention, detection and support services, which are provided to 20,000 people across Northern Ireland each year.

These include a breast screening service for women aged 40-49 and over 70 (outside the NHS screening age range 50-70), a skin cancer detection service for those above 18, as well as therapeutic support such as counselling, physiotherapy and Pilates. These services are free to the user and are available to anyone who has been affected by a cancer diagnosis.

Kelsey O’Donnell, Action Cancer’s Community & Public Fundraising Coordinator, said: “We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey through the Escambray Mountains. This trek not only provides a unique opportunity to explore the natural beauty of Cuba but also allows participants to support local people affected by cancer and help Action Cancer continue saving lives in Northern Ireland.

“Every participant who signs up to the challenge will receive one-to-one support and will be provided with a bespoke fundraising plan along with branded materials to help them reach their target.

“Whether you are a keen trekker, want to walk in support of a loved one or fancy taking on a new challenge, get in touch and we can provide you with further information on the trek.”

Action Cancer encourages individuals to join them on this remarkable adventure, where they can challenge themselves, experience the wonders of Cuba, and raise money for life-saving services.

For more information on Trek Cuba: The Escambray Mountains or to sign up, contact Action Cancer’s Community & Public Fundraising Coordinator Kelsey O’Donnell on email [email protected] or call 028 9080 3352.