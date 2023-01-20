Action Cancer launches golden anniversary fundraising with ‘The Great Big Bucket Collection’
Action Cancer is kicking off its 50th anniversary celebrations on World Cancer Day, Saturday 4 February 2023, with The Great Big Bucket Collection and is looking for volunteers from across Northern Ireland to make it a ‘great big’ success.
The fundraising collection will take place concurrently in Carrickfergus, Ballyclare, Lurgan, Cookstown, Coleraine, Newtownards, Belfast, Lisburn and Bangor from 10am and Action Cancer is appealing to individuals, families, friends or work colleagues from the area to volunteer for a couple of hours and raise much-needed funds for the charity’s range of prevention, detection and support services.
Elaine Cahill, a long-term supporter of Action Cancer and also a breast cancer survivor, said: “I have supported and fundraised for Action Cancer since 2014 because I know how valuable the charity is to the people of Northern Ireland. I have seen first-hand the life-saving work that is carried out by Action Cancer through its breast screening, counselling, complementary therapies and other therapeutic services.
“The charity operates in both urban and rural areas and provide services for people diagnosed with cancer as well as people supporting a loved one on a cancer journey.
“These vital support services only exist because of public fundraising and so I appeal to everyone to spare a couple of hours and get behind Action Cancer’s Great Big Bucket Collection.”
Action Cancer has been at the heart of cancer prevention, detection and support for people in Northern Ireland for 50 years. The services that Action Cancer provide are unique and free to the user but come at a cost to the charity of £4 million every year.
For those people who are unable to volunteer on the day Action Cancer is asking shops and businesses to place a bucket or collection tin in their venue on the week leading up to the collection. The charity is also accepting online donations at www.justgiving.com/campaign/greatbigbucketcollection
To volunteer or help co-ordinate The Great Big Bucket Collection contact Mark Irwin-Watson on 028 9080 3344 or email [email protected]