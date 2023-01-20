The fundraising collection will take place concurrently in Carrickfergus, Ballyclare, Lurgan, Cookstown, Coleraine, Newtownards, Belfast, Lisburn and Bangor from 10am and Action Cancer is appealing to individuals, families, friends or work colleagues from the area to volunteer for a couple of hours and raise much-needed funds for the charity’s range of prevention, detection and support services.

Elaine Cahill, a long-term supporter of Action Cancer and also a breast cancer survivor, said: “I have supported and fundraised for Action Cancer since 2014 because I know how valuable the charity is to the people of Northern Ireland. I have seen first-hand the life-saving work that is carried out by Action Cancer through its breast screening, counselling, complementary therapies and other therapeutic services.

Advertisement

“The charity operates in both urban and rural areas and provide services for people diagnosed with cancer as well as people supporting a loved one on a cancer journey.

Action Cancer Supporters, Noeleen Curry and Louise Reid, launch “The Great Big Bucket Collection”.

“These vital support services only exist because of public fundraising and so I appeal to everyone to spare a couple of hours and get behind Action Cancer’s Great Big Bucket Collection.”

Action Cancer has been at the heart of cancer prevention, detection and support for people in Northern Ireland for 50 years. The services that Action Cancer provide are unique and free to the user but come at a cost to the charity of £4 million every year.

Advertisement

For those people who are unable to volunteer on the day Action Cancer is asking shops and businesses to place a bucket or collection tin in their venue on the week leading up to the collection. The charity is also accepting online donations at www.justgiving.com/campaign/greatbigbucketcollection