Cassie Abbott, Cranmore Dental, professional rugby player John Cooney and Mark Jones, Action Cancer.

ACTION Cancer’s annual Golf Day is set to swing into action on Friday, September 20, at the prestigious Holywood Golf Club, home of Rory McIlroy.

This year, the event is proudly supported by Cranmore Dental (part of Bupa) as the headline sponsor, marking a significant partnership in the fight against skin cancer.

The primary aim of this event is to raise vital funds and awareness for Action Cancer’s life-saving Skin Cancer Detection Service. Since its inception in April 2023, the service has seen an overwhelming demand, with appointments filling up almost instantly.

The Specialist Nursing Team at Action Cancer is detecting skin cancers on a daily basis, having already referred 221 clients as red flag or urgent cases to secondary care, with 25 per cent of these referrals proceeding directly to surgery.

Each skin cancer detection appointment costs Action Cancer £120, making the support of local businesses and the community essential.

Connor Graham is a member of Holywood Golf Club and an Action Cancer Ambassador who was recently awarded a BEM for services to people with skin cancer.

He emphasised the importance of this initiative: “The participation and generosity of local golfers at this event, hosted at the legendary home of Rory McIlroy, are vital in supporting Action Cancer’s mission to detect skin cancers early.

"As a skin cancer survivor myself, I’ve personally benefitted from the life-saving support services that Action Cancer provides. I strongly encourage everyone to get involved in this golf day. Your support could help screen at least another 40 individuals, potentially saving lives.”

Professional rugby player John Cooney, who is endorsing the event, said: “I’m delighted to support this year’s charity golf day in aid of Action Cancer. As a professional athlete, I understand the critical importance of looking after your skin, especially when you’re outdoors every day for training and matches.

"Incorporating sun protection into our daily routines is just as essential as following our training plans. It’s a small step that can make a big difference in preventing skin cancer.”

Headline sponsor Anna Hill, from Cranmore Dental, added: “We are thrilled to sponsor Action Cancer’s annual golf day. As a private dental company, we closely follow the impactful work that Action Cancer does in our community.

"The range of cancer prevention, detection and support services they provide is truly impressive. The dedication and compassion of their team make a real difference in the lives of so many. It’s an honour to support such a wonderful charity, and we’re proud to be part of this important event.”

The fundraiser offers a great day out for all participants, with the cost for a fourball set at £360 or £90 per individual.

Each golfer will enjoy a welcoming breakfast of a bacon bap and tea or coffee in the clubhouse before tee-off. The day will include a chipping competition and numerous prizes. After completing 18 holes, players will be treated to a delicious hot meal and a well-deserved complimentary drink, courtesy of Hinch Distillery. All participants will receive a fantastic goody bag featuring items from Cranmore Dental and SuperValu, ensuring a memorable experience for all.

Action Cancer is calling on teams from across Northern Ireland’s business community to come together for a day of golf and camaraderie, all in support of a worthy cause.

To register your team or individual place, simply visit the charity’s website www.actioncancer.org. Once registered, Action Cancer will provide further details and organise your tee time. For more information, please contact [email protected]