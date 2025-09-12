Action-packed culture night programme

Mayor Ruairi McHugh launching Culture Night with Jack Macíomhair, seated, Director of Cultúrlann, and from left, Ryan Harling, Events/Festivals officer, Cultúrlann, Saoirse Barbour, Co-ordinator, Acadanh Ceoil, Peter Tracey, musician, Mary Delargy, Cultúrlann, and Sharon Meenan, Arts & Culture, Derry City & Strabane District Council.

THE countdown is on for Culture Night 2025, and Derry is gearing up to join towns and cities across the island in an evening of unforgettable experiences that celebrate the very best of our local arts, culture, and community spirit.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launching this year’s exciting programme, Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor Ruairí McHugh invited everyone to come out and take part in a night that promises something for every age, taste, and curiosity.

“Culture Night is one of the most unique and uplifting evenings in our cultural calendar – a night when doors open wide and the city comes alive with creativity. It’s a chance to try something new, discover a hidden gem, or simply enjoy the incredible talent that surrounds us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From live music and storytelling to exhibitions that shine a light on global issues, like the moving HeART of Gaza installation, this year’s programme is rich in both celebration and reflection. It’s also a powerful reminder that culture isn’t just entertainment – it’s a way of understanding the world, building connection, and expressing who we are.

“I want to congratulate everyone involved in putting together such a dynamic and inclusive programme – and I hope to see the city centre buzzing next Friday night with people of all ages enjoying everything that Culture Night has to offer.”

Now in its 20th year, Culture Night is a celebration of arts, heritage and creativity. On Friday (September 19) thousands of free events will take place across the island of Ireland – from major cities to rural towns – giving people of all ages and backgrounds the chance to experience the magic of culture in all its forms.

In Derry, the city centre will become a cultural playground, packed with live performances, exhibitions, workshops, and drop-in events. Visitors can dip in and out or explore multiple venues throughout the evening. Whether you're an art lover, a curious newcomer, or simply looking for a great night out with family and friends – this is a night not to be missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the highlights this year are the HeART of Gaza exhibition and family workshop at Eden Place Arts Centre, which presents a powerful and emotional showcase of artwork by young artists from Gaza, giving voice to their stories and offering a unique window into their lives.

St Columb’s Cathedral will host a special Culture Night Concert, with the Cathedral’s Boy and Girl Choristers performing a beautiful selection of modern and classical arrangements, including sacred music by John Rutter.

Visitors can also explore the Living in Donegal exhibition in Ulster University, enjoy the poetic and immersive Moon Tell Me Truth exhibition at the Museum of Free Derry, and uncover fascinating linguistic insights in the Hidden History of Placenames at the Guildhall.

For those looking to explore the city’s hidden corners, there will be a rare guided Tour of the Freemasons Hall, while the Tower Museum invites audiences to Step Back in Time with a historical journey through Derry’s rich and layered past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, local creatives will open their doors for the Taphouse Studios Open Night at the Guildhall Taphouse and Bishop Street Art Studios Open Night – both offering a behind-the-scenes look at artistic work in progress. Visitors can get the chance to meet new artists, or perhaps jump into a jam session and see what it’s like for themselves.

To support all visitors, a Culture Night information point will be based at the Visitor Information Centre in Waterloo Place, where people can access event schedules and venue details. A quiet sensory space will also be available in the Guildhall until 9pm, with a sensory room and Changing Place located in Foyleside, also open until 9pm. All events are completely free of charge.

For the full programme of events please visit www.derrystrabane.com/culturenight

Follow What’s On Derry Strabane and Culture Night Derry Strabane on Facebook for real-time updates.