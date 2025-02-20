Adam Henson joins Hartpury Digital Innovation Farm for mental health awareness workshop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 80 members of the agricultural community headed to Hartpury Digital Innovation Farm on Wednesday (19 February) for a Mental Health Awareness Workshop featuring rural mental health champion and BBC Countryfile presenter Adam Henson.

The event brought together mental health advocates and agricultural professionals to highlight the importance of mental well-being within the farming community. Adam shared personal insights into the unique challenges faced by those in agriculture, emphasising the value of open conversations and the importance of seeking support.

Attendees took part in interactive sessions exploring self-care, stress management, and the importance of seeking support when needed. The workshop also offered valuable opportunities to connect with experts from Farming Community Network, Gloucestershire Farming Friends, and We Are Farming Minds, who highlighted the wide range of local resources and support networks available to the farming community.

Alongside engaging discussions, visitors had the opportunity for a hands-on experience with a guided tour of the Hartpury Digital Innovation Farm. The tour showcased cutting-edge facilities, including the robotic dairy that recently featured on BBC News and ITV News, as well as the Digital Studio that features interactive experiences such as digital clay shooting and state-of-the-art tractor simulators.

Adam Henson speaking at Hartpury Digital Innovation Farm

Speaking after the event, Adam said: “It’s a brilliant thing that Hartpury University and College has done, bringing like-minded people together today to talk about the important topic of mental health and the many things that are being done to help. Mental health and well-being throughout our society is well talked about, but this hasn’t always been the case in agriculture, so I’ve been working with initiatives such as the Keeping on Track podcast to help with this. One of the things that came from the Keeping on Track podcast is the significance of taking that first step, as well as the importance of identifying the root causes of stress in our industry to find ways to support people.

“Hartpury does an amazing job as a learning facility, and I know that part of their ethos and mantra is to look out very carefully for the mental health and well-being of their students. Today we’ve had a spectrum of ages in the room which is so important to ensure the conversation spans the generations. Having somewhere like the Digital Innovation Farm where members of the farming community can gather and talk about their worries and concerns, as well as sharing their successes, is important.”

Neave Anderson, Hartpury Digital Innovation farm manager added: “We were delighted to welcome so many members of the agricultural community to the Hartpury Digital Innovation Farm, reinforcing the message that no one is alone. A huge thank you to Adam and our fantastic partners for helping make this event possible. We look forward to hosting similar events in the future and continuing with our commitment to improving mental health and well-being in our industry.”