Alfie is a three-year-old Cocker Spaniel cross.

Amazing Alfie is an adorable boy, who can be shy at times. However, he soon comes out of his shell when he heads for walks. He is very friendly, loves his walks and adores splashing around in water.

He also loves his food, especially a carrot. He is looking for a forever family who can match his adventurous energy, as Alfie loves exploring new environments and meeting new doggy friends.

Alfie would benefit from a family who can help build his confidence by keeping him company during the day, and he would make the perfect canine companion for people who

can give him the love and care he truly deserves.

Alfie could live with teenagers aged 13 and over and could potentially live with another dog, pending successful meets at the centre.

Alfie has previous history of crate training and he is house trained. You can find out more about Alfie here.

Little Baxter is a two-year-old crossbreed.

Baxter is a beautiful boy who can be nervous with new people and new experiences, but he does come round when he gets to explore at his own pace.

He is a lively little guy who enjoys his walks and tasty treats. Once he has built a bond with you, his cheeky personality shines through.

Ideally, Baxter is looking for a home with a secure garden and potential adopters who have previous experience with nervous dogs.

Potential adopters should be willing to be hands off with Baxter until he is comfortable.

A home in a more rural area with little or no traffic would be perfect for him. Baxter will require an adult only home with no visiting children and where he is the only pet.

If you would like to know more, or feel you can offer the perfect new home to either Alfie or Baxter, contact the Ballymena Rehoming Centre on Tel. 028 2565 2977.