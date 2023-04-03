Ag students share experience as deadline for NFU Mutual Charitable Trust 2023 Centenary Award approaches

The annual award scheme provides bursaries to pay up to 75 per cent of course fees for selected students who are undertaking a postgraduate course in agriculture (Masters or PhD) within the UK.

Created by the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust in 2010 to celebrate the rural insurer’s 100th anniversary, 49 agricultural students have received bursaries to help further their studies to date.

The 2023 award is open to individuals who have gained, or are expected to gain, a 2:1 or above in agriculture or a related degree, and have been accepted or provisionally accepted on a Masters or PhD course in agriculture in the UK, during the 2023/2024 academic year.

Colin Markham, one of the Centenary Award recipients from 2022.

Four areas of interest have been identified for eligible students, and one of these must form part of the applicant’s postgraduate course:

- The application of science and innovative technologies to enhance productivity, efficiency, and profitability for UK farming businesses.

- Building resilience and safeguarding the physical and mental wellbeing of those living and working in the UK agricultural industry.

- Tackling the risks of climate change, whilst maintaining food security, to improve the sustainability of UK agriculture.

- Identifying opportunities for supporting nature and biodiversity in the development of farming and land management practices in the UK.

The judging panel will look for students who are not only excellent academic performers but also have a real passion for UK agriculture and demonstrate potential to become a future industry leader.

Jim McLaren MBE, NFU Mutual chairman, commented: “At NFU Mutual we are passionate about protecting rural lives and livelihoods.

“Our Centenary Award aims to champion research and innovation for UK agriculture, whilst also supporting outstanding individuals who have a drive to make a difference to the industry in their future careers.”

Colin Markham, from Tywyn, Gwynedd, was one of three postgraduate agricultural students to receive the Centenary Award bursary in 2022, helping fund his MSc Agricultural Economics at the University of Reading.

Colin explained how the award will help him when it comes to achieving his ambitions.

“It is a real honour to have NFU Mutual supporting my postgraduate studies,” he said.

“My long-term career aspiration is to become an agent of positive change within the agricultural industry, and my upbringing on a hill farm in the Snowdonia National Park has given me a deep-rooted appreciation for a thriving agricultural industry, and the role it plays in supporting rural communities and broader society across the UK.”

Frances Thomas, from Powys, who is studying MSc Agrifood Innovation at Aberystwyth University, also received the award last year.

Frances said: “My master’s course will provide me with knowledge and expertise of measuring environmental impacts and effective waste management strategies within food supply chains.

“If you’re interested in undertaking postgraduate studies in agriculture, I would encourage you to consider this scheme. The bursary I have received will make a huge difference.”

The closing date for the 2023 award is Sunday 30 April.