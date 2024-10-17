Agri Aware and UCD team up to bring farm safety video series to transition year students

Assistant Professor in Behavioural Science in Agriculture at the UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science, Dr Sinéad Flannery joined Agri Aware education officer Robert Corroon for a two-part video series on farm safety as part of the TY programme Farm Safety First

Agri Aware is delighted to have teamed up with the UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science to bring two farm safety videos to participants of Agri Aware’s new transition year (TY) programme ‘Farm Safety First’.

Farm Safety First is Agri Aware’s latest TY offering and is supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The short video series which has been produced to compliment the programme, explores topics that cause the most accidents and fatalities on farms, machinery and livestock.

Agri Aware’s education officer Robert Corroon is joined by assistant Professor in Behavioural Science in Agriculture at the UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science Dr Sinéad Flannery in the videos to discuss a variety of topics including the risks associated with handling livestock, particularly in livestock handling facilities, emphasizing the importance of regular machinery spot checks, awareness of machinery blind spots, and safety around the power take-off shaft.

The short video series aims to assist those in TY who may be undertaking farm work for their work experience or those living on or around farms.

Speaking at the launch of the new farm safety videos, Agri Aware chairman Shay Galvin said: “We are delighted to be present this farm safety series in conjunction with UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science to TY students involved in our Farm Safety First programme.

“The two videos on livestock and machinery safety will not only serve as an educational resource to TY students who are participating in the programme but also serve as a reminder to those working on or around farms about keeping safe.

“At Agri Aware, one of our goals is to ensure that farming remains a safe and enjoyable career for those who pursue it, and we believe that educating students about farm safety from an early stage is key to achieving this.”

Echoing the words of the Agri Aware chairman was Frank Monahan of the UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science who said: “Health and Safety is an integral component of all our degree programmes in Agriculture and Food Science at UCD underlining the importance of Health and Safety for all students engaging in work experience both on and off farm.

“I am delighted that UCD, through my colleague Dr Sinéad Flannery, could contribute to the development of these important videos.”

Watch the machinery safety video here.

Watch the livestock safety here.