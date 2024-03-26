Agri Aware’s farm walk and talk series comes to a close with 4000 students attending 14 events over four weeks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The series saw 4000 students walk onto 11 different farms across 14 events from counties Donegal, down to Cork over as far as Co Meath.

The talks covered topics related to the Leaving Certificate Agriculture Science curriculum including the much talked about individual investigate study project students must undertake as part of their coursework.

Students were treated to fantastic talks, demonstrations and got to see what life is like on a working farm.

Chairman of Agri Aware Shay Galvin speaking with 6th year pupils Bronagh Nolan and Niamh Graham from St Leo's Secondary School, Co Carlow, at the Agri Aware farm walk and talk event at Kildalton Agricultural College. Picture: Submitted

Students over the course of the series got the opportunity to see ewes lambing and even gave a helping hand in the delivery of a lamb.

Other interactive demonstrations included body condition scoring animals, taking a soil sample and milking a cow in a state-of-the-art rotary milking parlour.

The farm walk and talk series was the first of Agri Aware’s in person events of the year which has received excellent feedback from students, teachers and all involved over the past four weeks.

Speaking at the conclusion of the farm walk and talk series was Agri Aware chairman Shay Galvin, said: “It has been a fantastic few weeks on the road at our farm walk and talk events.

Jim Mulhall, vice-chair of Agri Aware and Agri Aware chairman Shay Galvin talk lambs with Marty Treacy, Mary Cooney and Adam Hackett from Colaiste Mhuire Co-Ed, Thurles, Co Tipperary, during the Agri Aware farm walk and talk event at Kildalton Agricultural College. Picture: Submitted

“The series is always a major highlight of the Agri Aware calendar and this year was no different.

“Providing students with a real hands-on experience of what life is like on a working farm and providing some practical knowledge that puts what the students learn in the classroom into action is what is unique about these events, particularly for students who don’t come from farm or farming background.

“A big thank you to our event partners, Teagasc, the UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science, and the Irish Farmers Journal for their continued support in the organisation and running of these events.

“Also, we are very grateful to Peter Lynch and his family for opening their farm to students in Co Donegal, which was the first farm to host a farm walk and talk event outside of our event partners.

Anna Dunne from Kildalton Agricultural College introduces the lambs to Lola Power and Roisin McGrath from Ard Scoil Na Mara Tramore, Co Waterford, during the Agri Aware farm walk and talk event at Kildalton Agricultural College. Picture: Submitted

“Furthermore, we are very thankful to many our patrons who gave talks and demonstrations throughout the series at the various venues, which were very well received by teachers and students.