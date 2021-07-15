Agri-businesses – we need your help!

By taking a strategic approach to the agriculture industry, ABC council aims to help set the direction for all associated businesses, including agri-food, agri-business and agri-tech in the borough.

Feedback has already been gathered from farmers within the borough to help shape the strategy – and now they need to hear from agri-businesses to help continue this development.

A survey has been developed to help collect the thoughts of those working within the agri-business sector.

“A thorough analysis of the agriculture industry in the borough is currently taking place and these findings will inform the development of a plan,” commented the Lord Mayor, Alderman Glenn Barr.

“In the context of the recent 10x Economy Report launched by DfE there is an opportunity for us to deliver and support the agri-food sector as a key catalyst in the economy of our Borough.

“I would really encourage our agri-businesses in the borough to log on and complete the short survey, as this will also help to mould the strategy and ensure that it includes the issues and objectives that you feel need to be addressed. We look forward to hearing what you have to say.”

The Agriculture Industry is the underpinning industry in the ABC borough and at the heart of so many businesses. The growth of mainstream agriculture including the agri-food industry, manufacturing, machinery and haulage/transportation of agri-commodities, are all interdependent on the success of the Agriculture Industry.