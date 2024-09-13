Upper Bann MLA Diane Dodds has said the agri-food sector must ensure its voice is heard in the consultation on the draft Programme for Government.

The DUP MLA said: “The Programme for Government sets out key priorities for the Executive over the coming years. Whilst there is not a direct focus on the agri-food sector, it cannot be overlooked when there is to be a focus on prosperity.

In 2021 the agri-food sector generated £4.9bn value added for the to the NI economy and employing around 113,000 jobs. It is also the largest manufacturing sector in NI and the 2nd largest goods export sector in NI.

“That doesn’t consider that primary agriculture manages 70-75% of the land mass in Northern Ireland. There can be no successful focus on an issue such as climate change without working with farmers and recognising they are part of the solution, and not simply painting them as a problem.

“Primary responsibility for much of this will rest with the DAERA Minister and whether he will be a strong voice for primary producers. That is not just within the Programme for Government but more widely as we seek to achieve targets laid down within the document. The sector deserves to be given a role which reflects the role that it plays within Northern Ireland.”

Mrs Dodds continued: “The draft Programme for Government is open for consultation and I would encourage everyone involved in the sector to study it and to respond in that process. It is important that the voice of primary producers is heard throughout the process.

“There are concerns about demands that may be placed on the sector without meaningful additional support. It is important that those are highlighted now during that consultation process.”