Agricultural prices remain strong at Euro Auction Leeds’ midsummer sale

Euro Auctions, Europe’s largest and the world’s biggest privately-owned auction house, is proud to announce the resounding success of its midsummer sale, held from 31st July to 3rd August 2024.

Euro Auctions, Europe’s largest and the world’s biggest privately-owned auction house, is proud to announce the resounding success of its midsummer sale, held from 31st July to 3rd August 2024.

The sale, which featured over 7,500 lots from 650 vendors across 25 countries, achieving an impressive hammer total of £41.2 million.

Key highlights of the midsummer sale:

The auction showcased over 7,500 lots from 650 vendors, with 580 of those vendors based in the UK. This diverse range of heavy plant and machinery attracted buyers and sellers from around the globe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Euro Auctions, Europe’s largest and the world’s biggest privately-owned auction house, is proud to announce the resounding success of its midsummer sale, held from 31st July to 3rd August 2024.

The sale saw participation from registered buyers across various regions, with 44% of buyers coming from the UK, with 49% of buyers from Europe and the remainder from the rest of the world. The top buying countries by hammer total were the United Kingdom (£18.3 million), Republic of Ireland (£6.5 million), Spain (£2.1 million), Poland (£1.9 million), and Belgium (£1.9 million).

Online bidding accounted for 72% of the overall sale activity, highlighting the robust digital presence of Euro Auctions. Of the 1,500 buyers, 83% placed their bids online, reflecting the convenience and global reach of Euro Auctions’ robust internet sales platform.

The sale attracted first-time vendors to Euro Auctions, representing 10% of the overall vendor base. This influx of new sellers demonstrates the growing trust and confidence in Euro Auctions’ ability to deliver outstanding results.

With over 4,000 registered customer accounts at this Leeds sale, 87% of whom were returning clients, the Midsummer Sale exemplified the strong and loyal relationships Euro Auctions has cultivated over the years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Euro Auctions continues to demonstrate its unmatched global reach with 12 permanent sale sites in eight countries, including the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, the USA, and Canada. This expansive network, combined with a reputation for excellence, cements Euro Auctions’ position as a leader in the heavy plant and machinery auction industry.

“We are thrilled with the outcome of our midsummer sale, which once again highlights Euro Auctions’ unparalleled ability to connect buyers and sellers from all corners of the globe,” said Johnny Keys, general manager for Euro Auctions.

“The strong participation, particularly from online bidders, and the high level of engagement from both new and returning vendors, underscores the effectiveness of our auction platform and the trust our clients place in us.”

Euro Auctions invites all industry professionals and interested parties to participate in future sales, where they will continue to have access to an extensive array of high-quality equipment, supported by a global network and expert team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

George Goodwin, agri sales manager, said: “This was a very successful sale for agricultural machinery, with an excellent selection of fresh, late-model, low-hour machines that piqued the interest of the market, attracting a good number of new registrations to bid.”

“Predictably, there was very strong online bidding, as the sale coincided with the middle of the harvest season, meaning end users were generally busy. However, many dealers were evident at this auction.”

“We work hard to maintain stock levels at all sales by leveraging our excellent network of consignors. We’re seeing machines reach good prices, pleasing both vendors and buyers—a balance we strive to get right at each sale.”

“We had a good selection of tractors, with 70 examples in this sale. At other times of the year, we would have more inventory, but currently, any tractor that can work is working. The general agricultural machinery offering was strong, with 150 pieces to choose from, including a good selection of trailers, especially those on 20 to 24 plates.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are seeing more dealers and OEMs selling their trade-ins at our Leeds auction, using it as an outlet as part of their used equipment sales, where in the past they may have disposed of those machines through their own retail networks.”

“Following the sale, we reviewed the buying statistics: 50% of machines purchased were going to Europe, 40% remained in the UK, and the remaining 10% were headed to Africa and India.”

“Why sell with Euro Auctions? We market not only agricultural machinery but also construction, haulage, commercial vehicles, and access and lifting machinery and equipment. We are not restricted by locality or region; we draw on stock from across the UK, Europe, and beyond, and we sell to an international audience.”

Notable prices

Tractors

2022 John Deere 6R130 4WD Tractor, Front Suspension, Cab Suspension 71,000

Advertisement

Advertisement

2021 John Deere 6155M 4WD Tractor, 3 Spool Valves, Air Brakes, A/C 62,000

2018 Massey Ferguson 8737 Dyna-VT 4WD Tractor, Front Linkage 56,000

2011 Landini 135 4WD Tractor, Front Suspension, 4 Spool Valves 12,000

2013 Case 105U 4WD Tractor, LRZ100 Front Loader, 4 Spool Valves, A/C 20,500

Advertisement

Advertisement

2016 AGCO Challenger MTC755E Crawler Tractor, Front Weights 40,000

2019 Valtra T154 4WD Tractor, Front Suspension, Cab Suspension 39,000

2018 New Holland T6.175 4WD Tractor, Front Linkage, 4 Spool Valves, A/C 49,000

2016 New Holland T7.235 4WD Tractor, Front Linkage and PTO, 4 Spool Valves 38,000

Advertisement

Advertisement

2015 Massey Ferguson 7618 Dyna-VT 4WD Tractor, Front Linkage and PTO 27,500

Mini Excavators

2022 Hitachi ZX26U-6CLR Rubber Tracks, Blade, Offset, QH, Piped 21,000

2021 Bobcat E19 Rubber Tracks, Blade, Offset, Piped, Expanding Undercarriage 11,500

2019 Hitachi ZX33U-6 CLR Rubber Tracks, Blade, Offset, CV, QH, Piped, A/C 20,000

Advertisement

Advertisement

2019 LiuGong CLG9035E Rubber Tracks, Blade, Offset, A/C 13,000

2019 Hitachi ZX48U-6 CLR Rubber Tracks, Blade, Offset, CV, QH, Piped, A/C 23,500

2017 Kubota U48-4 Rubber Tracks, Blade, Offset, QH, Piped 20,000

2017 JCB 19C-1 Rubber Tracks, Blade, Offset, Expanding Undercarriage 12,000

Advertisement

Advertisement

2016 Kubota KX71-3 Rubber Tracks, Blade, Offset, QH, Piped, 13,000

2014 Volvo ECR50D Rubber Tracks, Blade, Offset, QH, Piped, A/C 18,000

2010 Kubota KX161-3A Rubber Tracks, Blade, Offset, QH, Piped 10,000

Komatsu PC290LC-8 800mm Pads, Piped, Aux. Piping, Reverse Camera, A/C 24,000

Backhoe Loaders

Advertisement

Advertisement

2019 JCB 3CX P21 ECO Contractor Pro Turbo Powershift Backhoe Loader 51,000

2016 CAT 432F2 Turbo Powershift Backhoe Loader, QH, Piped, A/C 45,500

2016 JCB 3CX Compact Turbo Backhoe Loader, Piped 24,000

2014 JCB 3CX P21 ECO Turbo Powershift Contractor Pro Backhoe Loader, Piped 35,500

2014 JCB 3CX P21 ECO Turbo Backhoe Loader, Piped, Powerslide, SRS 2014 33,000

Advertisement

Advertisement

2011 JCB 3CX P21 ECO Turbo Powershift Sitemaster Plus Backhoe Loader 29,500

2011 Terex 860 Backhoe Loader, QH, Piped, Powerslide 24,500

Telehandlers

2020 JCB 540-200 Turbo Powershift Telehandler, Joystick Controls, Sway 52,000

2021 JCB 540-180 Hi Viz Turbo Powershift Telehandler, Joystick Controls, Sway 50,000

2019 JCB 540-180 Hi Viz Turbo Powershift Telehandler, Joystick Controls, Forks 39,000

Advertisement

Advertisement

2020 Manitou MT1840 Turbo Telehandler, Joystick Controls, Sway, Forks 37,500

2019 Manitou MT1840 Turbo Telehandler, Joystick Controls, Fork Positioner 33,000

2019 JCB 540-170 Turbo Powershift Telehandler, Joystick Controls, Sway, Forks 41,000

2015 JCB 540-170 Turbo Powershift Telehandler, Joystick Controls, Sway 35,500

Advertisement

Advertisement

2019 JCB 540-140 Hi Viz Turbo Powershift Telehandler, WLI, Forks 31,000

2017 JCB 540-140 Hi Viz Turbo Powershift Telehandler, Sway, WLI, A/C, Forks 23,500

2019 Manitou MT1440 Turbo Telehandler, Joystick Controls, Sway 24,000

2018 Manitou MT1440 Turbo Telehandler, Joystick Controls, Sway, Forks 23,500

Advertisement

Advertisement

2016 Bobcat T36120SL Turbo Telehandler, Sway, QH, Joystick Controls 24,500

2019 JCB 535-125 Hi Viz Turbo Powershift Telehandler, WLI, A/C, Forks 24,500

2019 JCB 535-95 Turbo Powershift Telehandler, WLI, Forks 28,000

Upcoming Auctions 2024 – for Euro Auctions and Yoder and Frey

Euro Auctions Zaragoza, Spain 27th August

Euro August Dormagen, Germany 28th – 30th August

Yoder and Frey Florida, USA 28th August

Advertisement

Advertisement

Euro Auctions Dromore, Northern Ireland 30th August – 31st August

Euro Auctions Brisbane, Australia 5th September

Yoder and Frey Houston, USA 5th September

Euro Auctions Abu Dhabi, Middle East 9th September

Yoder and Frey Raynor and Shine, Florida 25th September

For more information on upcoming auctions or to register, telephone or email:

Euro Auctions HQ – Northern Ireland, UK, telephone +44 (0) 2882 898262, email: [email protected], website: www.euroauctions.com