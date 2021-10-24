Agriculture and climate conference reminder
The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) alongside the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), is co-hosting an agriculture and climate change conference on 27 October 2021 beginning at 10am.
Titled Agriculture and Climate Change: A Countryside COP event, it will focus on raising awareness about climate issues, highlighting the positive action already underway, and providing practical on farm examples of action farm businesses can take to address climate change.
Speakers for the event include:
- DAERA Minister Edwin Poots
- The Rt. Hon Lord Deben – Chair of the Committee on Climate Change
- Professor Alice V. Stanton M.B., B.Sc., Ph.D., F.R.C.P.I. – Royal College of surgeons in Ireland
- Dr John Gilliland OBE – Director of Agriculture and Sustainability, Devenish
- Aleathea Brown – Senior Technologist, CAFRE
- Victor Chestnutt – UFU president
To register and participate in the event online, visit www.ufuni.org and click on the ‘events and training’ tab.