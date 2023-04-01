​Agriculture has been badly damaged by cheap imports

They have seen two deals – with Australia and New Zealand – that are damaging to agriculture because they open the doors to cheap imports. We even had the bizarre spectacle of a House of Lords minister defending these, on grounds that lamb from New Zealand was better for the environment than lamb produced a few miles up the road from where it is sold.Such is the nature of political spin, and the latest claim of “a Brexit success” is a potential entry by the UK intro the Trans Pacific trade pact. It claims this will open markets half a world away that offer more potential than trade with the EU. This needs to be treated with a healthy dose of scepticism. Three of the countries involved – Japan, Australia and New Zealand - already have separate post-Brexit trade deals with the UK, and we know the potential damage from the southern hemisphere deal.Other countries include Canada, which has significant farm export potential. Mexico, Vietnam and Malaysia all have the potential to produce and export cheap intensive products, particularly poultry.Their standards will be below those of the UK, but this does not feature on the government’s agenda when it is seeking the publicity and feel good factor of post-Brexit deals. These are distant markets and the UK is the only player not part of the Pacific rim; it is a political bolt on. This might prove good for industry, but it is hard to see this deal as something to bring cheer to farmers or the food industry. It is a bonus market worth pursuing, but it will be decades, at best, before it has the potential to match the EU, particularly for food.In a classic example of good news and bad news the EU is backing away from using its crisis reserve in the CAP to support farmers. The good news is that this is evidence markets are improving and input costs falling, but the bad news is that with costs still higher than returns for many commodities use of the reserve would be justified. At a meeting of farm ministers the agriculture commissioner, Janusz Wojciechowski, said that while there were still significant problems the market situation is better than expected. He warned that problems remained around Ukraine, the weather, input costs and food price inflation. However the impact of these is not now as bad as feared. Ministers were told positives include an easing of fertiliser and energy costs, greater stability on global food markets and the effectiveness of “solidarity lanes” allowing Ukraine to export to the EU.