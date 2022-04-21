‘Agriculture in Northern Ireland is facing its biggest challenge in a generation’

William Irwin, a DUP election candidate for Newry and Armagh, said it is important that all avenues are pursued by central government to ensure the industry is supported, and that pressure is applied to processors and retailers to adequately reward producers.

Mr Irwin, who has served on Stormont’s agriculture committee for 15 years, added that there is “no doubt”, when he talks to farmers from across the province, “pressures are mounting on the industry and it is easy to see why when we look at the rocketing prices of vital inputs such as electric, fuel, feed and fertilizer”.

He added: “These are all costs that must be met swiftly by a farmer as the big energy companies and suppliers give little room for manoeuvre.

William Irwin. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

“With the Ukraine crisis continuing and, by all accounts worsening in its severity, I can see the global impact of this war having further negative impacts, not only obviously and worryingly on the Ukrainian people, but also on food prices generally.

“Farmers are, of course, a very resilient people and have to cope regularly with very challenging circumstances, such as weather and market fluctuations.

“However, this current economic climate is unprecedented in a generation, seeing a dramatic rise in input costs right across the board.”

Mr Irwin continued: “You cannot operate a farm without those vital energy sources and feed materials and, therefore, pressures will inevitably continue to mount on the farmer.

“I feel we have a duty to ensure that all avenues of assistance are pursued from a central government perspective, especially in the coming months in light of the significant impact rising prices are having.

“Food supply security is a very important aspect of any society.”

The assembly candidate described farmers as “experts in food production” and said that is especially the case in Northern Ireland where “our product is ranked and favoured so highly”.

“The processors and retailers must also realise this and reward the farmer appropriately for their product and also respond to the severe rise in input costs being shouldered by farmers across the province.