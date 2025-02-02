Agriculture Minister reflects on his first year in role and looks ahead with 'optimism'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister, Andrew Muir MLA, said it has been a “real privilege” to serve the people of Northern Ireland over the past year.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Minister Muir was reflecting on his first year in the role and said he is looking ahead “with optimism” at what is to come.

“I am deeply grateful for the efforts shown by so many who are working with me to grasp the opportunities and address the challenges we face to deliver a strong and successful future for farming,” he commented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Farming and agri-food are vital sectors within our local economy and family farms are the bedrock of our rural communities.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir MLA. (Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye)

“I am enormously grateful to have been welcomed onto farms throughout Northern Ireland to witness first-hand the tireless efforts of our food producers and environmental custodians.

“I have been particularly heartened by the incredibly warm reception I have received in farmhouses, yards and fields across the country. The personal stories relayed to me by so many farm families will remain with me for a lifetime.”

Minister Muir said he is “very proud” of the quality food produced in Northern Ireland and that he believes “wholeheartedly” in the potential of the agriculture sector to “rise to the challenge of continuing to produce healthy, nutritious food whilst doing more to tackle the climate and nature crisis”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “Farming has the most to gain from actions being taken to improve our environment and I am determined to support farmers in this endeavour every step of the way.

“Since day one, I have been firmly committed to tackling the challenges we face together, working in partnership to develop and deliver solutions. I am determined to do everything within my power to continue to work with others to build a better future for farming in Northern Ireland and ensure that the role of farming in our society is properly valued and respected.

“I am immensely proud of what we have achieved so far including the Sustainable Agriculture Programme (SAP) which has delivered over £300m to agriculture and rural communities, with some notable programmes including the Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme, Farming for the Generations with so much more to come.

“In a major win for Northern Ireland’s farmers, I was delighted to secure Executive support to ring fence funding for Agriculture, Agri-Environment, Fisheries and Rural Development in the next and future years as part of the draft budget which enables me to push on with the roll out of SAP. As was noted at the Oxford Farming Conference, we are the only devolved region in the UK to have secured this ring fencing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Despite that budget clarity, a huge blow was dealt to farmers following the UK announcement on inheritance tax. Analysis by my Department has laid bare the impact in Northern Ireland which will be disproportionately impacted due to the makeup of our agri-sector. I share the distress this causes and will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with farmers in opposition to the Family Farm Tax and in pressing the UK government for a solution that protects family farms.

“Whilst I support you in challenging Treasury’s decision, I know there are other issues that are a cause for concern such as ammonia and bTB.”

On bTB, NI’s Chief Veterinary Officer, Brian Dooher, presented his 40 recommendations in November and the Agriculture Minister moved quickly to establish a new bTB Partnership Steering group which met for the first time this week.

The steering group is due to present a delivery plan to Mr Muir by the end of March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On ammonia, I am taking the lead in engaging with stakeholders and officials to find solutions that ensure we operate within the legal framework, protects our natural environment, drives down emissions whilst seeking to address practical problems like replacement farm buildings,” the minister added.

“There are many more actions I am glad to see delivered over the last 12 months. Getting the Lough Neagh Report and Action plan agreed and seeing delivery occur was a major milestone, alongside publication of Northern Ireland’s first ever Environmental Improvement Plan.

“I continue work to achieve a just transition to Net Zero with consultation on the establishment of a Just Transition Commission underway, and Carbon Budgets and the 2040 emissions target now set.

“Investing £12 million as part of Stage Two of the Sustainable Utilisation of Livestock Slurry programme to help reduce excess phosphorus from livestock slurry is a real game changer. Attaining PGI status for Irish Grass Fed Beef is a testament to the benefits of North South co-operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am delighted that 2200 rural community organisations and micro businesses have received £7.9m through a range of initiatives. The £3.5million for Fisheries Grants support is vital to aid the resilience of the fisheries sector.

“Over the next year, we will continue to tackle the issues and deliver results, but we can only achieve this through partnership. A shining example of that is the newly named Sustainable Agriculture Programme. This co-designed programme seeks to implement policies and new schemes that benefit our climate and environment, whilst supporting our farmers.”

The DAERA Minister that, while many packages have already been announced, this year he hopes to launch a number of other schemes such as the Suckler Cow Scheme and Farming with Nature Package, which is one of his “top priorities”.

He said: “It is my ambition to scale up nature friendly farming with farmers being rewarded for delivering environmental public goods, alongside food production, and that over time Farming with Nature will become an important enterprise on farms, rather than a side of business concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All of this is set in the context of climate change and undeniable impacts. I intend to consult on the Climate Action Plan this year, which will show us the actions we need to take to tackle climate change.

“We should not fear climate action. The farming sector, which manages the vast majority of land in Northern Ireland, is ideally placed to pivot to the opportunities presented by climate change and I am determined to support farmers in taking the lead in the fight against climate change.

“I look forward to the year ahead with optimism that together we will create a better, healthier and more sustainable future for us all,” Minister Muir concluded.