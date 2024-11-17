Agriculture Minister wants to see funding ring-fenced for Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has vowed to do all that he can to support the farming industry in Northern Ireland with the resources that he has.

Minister Muir was responding to a written question from West Tyrone MLA Declan McAleer, who asked the DAERA minister to outline what specific actions he will take to support family farmers to ensure continued viability of the agriculture sector, given the recently announced changes to the inheritance tax threshold and the lack of a ring-fenced budget for agriculture in the Chancellor’s Budget.

“The recent announcement in the Budget regarding the limitation of agricultural property relief and business property relief at a rate of 100 per cent to a combined value of £1m has caused great concern in the agricultural community,” the Agriculture Minister said.

“I have expressed my concerns to the NI Secretary of State and urged him to reconsider this and engage with the farming community to respond to the concerns being raised.

“I will continue to ask UK Government ministers to engage more with the farming community on the issue and reconsider the approach taken.”

Minister Muir said the decision that was made for funding for farming and fishing to no longer be ring-fenced and to come as part of the block grant is a “concern” for him.

“I want to see that funding ring-fenced for Northern Ireland and I will work with Executive colleagues to seek to secure that,” he added.

“Moving forward, this funding will be essential in delivering my priorities of tackling climate change, protecting our natural environment and supporting a sustainable, resilient and productive agri-food sector through the delivery of my department’s transformational new Farm Support and Development Programme.

“I will do all that I can to support the farming industry in Northern Ireland with the resources that I have.”