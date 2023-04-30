Agriculture students benefit from industry bursary awards

Nineteen students were presented with awards for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Bursaries to the value of £28,500 were officially presented reinforcing the tremendous and sustained support industry has for the Higher Education Agriculture programmes delivered at Greenmount campus.

This year’s bursaries have been generously provided by AI Services, Calor Gas, Dale Farm, Danske Bank, Fane Valley, Genus ABS, Gibson Trust, Irish Farmers’ Journal, John Thompson and Sons, Lakeland Dairies, Livestock and Meat Commission Northern Ireland, MH Farms Ltd, Moy Park, Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, Tyrone Farming Society, Ulster Farmers’ Union, Ulster Grassland Society and Yara.

BSc (Hons) Agricultural Technology Bursary recipients. Back row (L-R) Dr Mark Carson, Higher Education Programme Manager, Rebekah Woodside, Rachel Kinnear and Mr Martin McKendry, CAFRE Director. Front row (L-R) Rachel Thompson, James Campbell, and Emma Turner.

The bursary programme continues to grow from strength to strength, with two new bursary providers coming on board this year: Livestock and Meat Commission Ireland (LMCNI) and the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB).

As expected, there was very high competition for the bursaries from Higher Education students at Greenmount campus who commenced their studies in September 2022 on the BSc (Hons) Sustainable Agriculture Degree, BSc (Hons) Agricultural Technology Degree, and the Foundation Degree in Agriculture and Technology.

Speaking about the bursary competition, Mr Martin McKendry, CAFRE director, stated: “CAFRE is deeply indebted to all bursary sponsors for their continued support.

“I applaud this generosity from industry and their willingness to support young people.”

Foundation Degree Agriculture and Technology Bursary recipients. Back row (L-R) Ben Lindsay, Mr Martin McKendry, CAFRE Director, and Reuben Sweeney. Front row (L-R) Emma Campbell, Molly-Jayne Kelly, and Ellie Stinson.

During her vote of thanks, Emma Turner, BSc (Hons) Agricultural Technology, said: “The bursary programme is not just about the money – it provides students with an opportunity to network with industry representatives regarding placement opportunities and future career aspirations.”

To find out more about the courses available at Greenmount, visit https://www.cafre.ac.uk/study/agriculture/