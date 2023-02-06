AgriSearch announce major investment in on-farm research on nitrogen efficient silage

The project will examine the feasibility and practicalities of producing silage without the use of manufactured N fertiliser.

The ZeroNsile research project will focus primarily on red clover swards, with 12 farmers from the Beacon Farm Network and GrassCheck programmes, selected from right across Northern Ireland, establishing new red clover based swards over the coming season.

Silage yields and quality on these swards will be assessed over the next four years and compared to conventional grass swards on the same farms. Soil carbon measurements will also be taken at the beginning and end of the study and compared with the control fields.

Farmers involved in the Red Clover element of the ZeroNsile project recently met to be briefed on the project by Dr David Patterson of AFBI and Jason Rankin, General Manager of AgriSearch. (Back row, left to right) Chris Hamilton, Barry McCullough, David Clarke, Jonathan Blair, Roy Mayers, David Patterson, Jason Rankin. (Front row, left to right) Douglas McKenzie, David Thompson, Stephen Maguire, Francis McDonnell, Paraic McNeill, Andrew Crawford. Not pictured: Hugh Harbison.

There is also a smaller Lucerne component in the study, which will investigate the feasibility of growing and utilizing Lucerne on four farms in Country Down.

Jason Rankin, General Manager at AgriSearch, said: “Research into lowering the use of artificial nitrogen has been identified as a top priority by our Advisory Committees. Not only does this offer the potential for farmers to save money on the purchase of fertiliser, but it also helps to lower carbon emissions.”

He added: “Previous AgriSearch funded research at AFBI, Hillsborough showed that red clover has the potential to grow high yields of protein rich forage whilst only using cattle slurry as fertiliser. However, there is little experience of growing and utilising red clover on commercial farms, particularly in the west of the Province.