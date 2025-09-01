AgriSearch to hold GrassCheck beef farm walk in Eskra

AgriSearch will hold a GrassCheck beef farm walk on the farm of Oliver McKenna, 12 Tulnafoil Road, Eskra, Co Tyrone, BT78 2RX on Thursday 11th September at 7pm.

Oliver McKenna runs a suckler herd of approximately 40 cows that are split between Spring and Autumn calving, males are finished as bulls at under 16 months and heifers are finished or sold as forward stores. Oliver also has an ABP blade calf rearing house on his farm and rears up to 140 calves at a time with 3 to 4 crops of calves coming through the house annually.

Oliver has been a participant of GrassCheck since 2018 and has seen the benefits of measuring grass on a weekly basis to make important grassland management decision throughout the year. The theme of the farm walk will be grazing management with a particular emphasis on autumn grazing management to increase the number of days at grass.

All are welcome to attend. For further information visit the AgriSearch website.

GrassCheck is a joint initiative of AgriSearch, AFBI and CAFRE and is co-funded by DAERA.