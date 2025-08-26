AgriSearch to hold GrassCheck dairy farm walk in Omagh

AgriSearch will hold a GrassCheck Dairy farm walk on Cappagh Farm, 71 Strathroy Road Omagh on Thursday 4th September at 12.30pm.

Cappagh Farm is managed by Gareth Shortt on behalf of Strathroy Dairies.

The 120Ha farm (which is on a long-term lease) has 210 spring calving dairy cows plus replacement heifers.

The farm focuses on producing milk solids from grass.

The theme of the farm walk will be grazing management with a particular emphasis on autumn grazing management to increase the number of days at grass.

All are welcome to attend.

For further information visit the AgriSearch website.

GrassCheck is a joint initiative of AgriSearch, AFBI and CAFRE and is co-funded by DAERA.