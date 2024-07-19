Agrisearch Trustees view ongoing uplands research at Glenwherry hill farm
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
They were first given a brief on activities at the hill farm by Mark Scott and Nicola Warden before getting a tour of the hill farm and viewing the ongoing restoration work.
Accompanying them on the tour was Professor Phil Jordan from Ulster University who outlined the research being undertaken at the hill farm using flux towers and flumes to measure both carbon sequestration and carbon losses on different land management practices across the hill.
Commenting on the visit the chair of the AgriSearch Trustees, Professor Gerry Boyle, said: “The Trustees found the visit to hill farm very interesting and were most impressed by the ongoing research being undertaken by Professor Jordan and his team at Ulster University.
“AgriSearch is currently exploring options for supporting this research which we believe has the potential to be of great importance and benefit to Northern Ireland’s hill farmers.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.