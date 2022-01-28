AgriSearch urges MLAs not to amend 82% target in Executive Climate Change Bill

AgriSearch (The Northern Ireland Agricultural Research and Development Council) has written to members of the Northern Ireland assembly to outline their concerns, and ask MLAs not to amend the 82 per cent carbon reduction target for Northern Ireland contained within the Climate Change (No2) Bill.

AgriSearch chairman, Seamus McCaffrey, commented: “As an organisation which seeks to communicate good practice based on sound science to farmers, we are most disturbed by moves by some in the Northern Ireland Assembly to amend the 82 per cent carbon reduction target for Northern Ireland to Net Zero.

“The 82 per cent target was recommended by the UK Climate Change Committee (an independent science-led organisation) as a ‘fair contribution’ to the UK Net Zero target in 2050 and to international obligations under the Paris Agreement.

AgriSearch chairman, Seamus McCaffrey

“It should be pointed out that the CCC target is not a soft or easy target and will necessitate massive change within the industry.

“AgriSearch is committed to playing its part in helping the industry meet these targets, as well as continuing to deliver the safe and nutritious food on which we all depend.

“A Net Zero target is basically ‘mission impossible’ and actually becomes a considerable disincentive for the change that is needed in the industry and, as Lord Deben (chair of the CCC) pointed out, will most likely result in considerable carbon leakage, as the carbon intensity of dairy, beef and lamb production in UK and Ireland is less than half the global average.