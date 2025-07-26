AgriSearch urges rethink on NAP proposal amid billions in potential agri-food supply chain losses

A major AgriSearch report, just released, has revealed the “severe financial impact” of DAERA’s proposed NAP plans.

The report, produced in partnership with a number of agri-food sector bodies, raises critical questions about the viability of proposed changes as it unveils the financial consequences of implementation.

The interim economic impact assessment, informed by a wide cross section of Northern Ireland farms, found that the proposed phosphorus balance thresholds and the imposition of increased buffer strips on arable land could result in significant financial upheaval across the agri-food supply chain.

According to the data, implementation of an 8kg phosphorus per hectare limit and expanded buffer strips would trigger “widespread economic disruption”, with Northern Ireland supply chain losses projected to exceed £1.56 billion per year.

Jason Rankin, AgriSearch Strategy Manager, Sean Kane, AgriSearch Operations Manager and Professor Gerry Boyle, AgriSearch Chair. (photo: freelance)

The report concludes that the policy would jeopardise farm resilience, intensify financial strain on already indebted farm businesses, destabilise the land market, threaten supply chain viability and render processing facilities uneconomic.

The report reveals that there would also be wider impacts on rural communities and businesses with a strong risk of creating unintended social and environmental consequences.

Jason Rankin, Strategy Manager at AgriSearch, said: “We fully recognise the importance of improving water quality and nutrient management; however, the findings of our analysis paint a stark picture of the potential consequences of current NAP proposals.

“Without careful consideration of a full economic appraisal and industry input, the proposed environmental measures could inadvertently destabilise the very foundations of our rural economy and food supply chain.

“This evidence clearly points to the need for a more balanced, practical and fact-based approach combined with a full economic appraisal that protects the environment, the economy and rural livelihoods.”

Professor Gerry Boyle, Chair of AgriSearch, added: “This assessment underlines the critical role of ongoing, independent research in informing policy decisions that impact the entire agri-food industry and supply chain. Evidence-backed policy making depends critically on having timely, accurate data that reflects the on-the-ground conditions.

“At AgriSearch, we remain committed to delivering rigorous research that supports a sustainable and economically viable future for agri-food in Northern Ireland.”