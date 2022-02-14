AgriSearch welcomes the Kendall Report

“We were pleased to meet with Sir Peter Kendall during the review process and we would like to express our appreciation to him and the review team for the considerable amount of work that has gone into producing this 100 page report,” said AgriSearch Chairman Seamus McCaffrey.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The report has correctly identified improving the sector’s sustainability credentials as a key aim. AgriSearch is already working with academic and industry partners on a range of projects which aim to improve the economic, environmental and social sustainability of the ruminant livestock sector.

“AgriSearch will take time to study the report and we will be engaging with key industry stakeholders to discuss how we can best contribute to the delivery of the report’s recommendations.”