AHDB’s Cover Crop Champions will provide independent feedback on practical trials

A network of cover crop champions has been created by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB)’s Cereals & Oilseeds team to provide practical case studies on the impact of cover crop approaches.

The need for independent information is frequently raised by farmers, especially to help them diversify income.

Following on-farm trial design principles, each of the eight champions is establishing a cover crop ahead of various cash crops for harvest 2025.

Supported by AHDB, they will record core measurements and observations to help assess the impact of their varied approaches.

Each champion will chart their unique journey during the 2024/25 growing season via the AHDB website and social media channels.

First pioneered in the US, cover crop champions tackle the complexity associated with cover cropping and share their experiences with other farmers.

Ana Reynolds, Head of Sustainable Farming and Research at AHDB, said: “Cover crops can have many environmental, soil, crop and economic benefits. The best approach will depend on the farm’s objectives and how well the cover crop fits into the system.

“The champions will use a common trial protocol and document their approaches – from the mixes used to the way cover crops are established, grown and terminated. By sharing their successes and failures, we want to help other farmers on their cover crop journeys, build on the work at our Strategic Cereal Farms and Monitor Farms and inform the development of decision support tools.”

Each champion will follow AHDB’s five steps to cover crop success:

Identify the aims and objectives Grow a few options (including controls, where possible) Monitor and record progress Evaluate the response Respond to the evidence

Most of the champions already have several years of experience and want to take their approaches to the next level.

All champions will include assessments of nitrogen (in the soil and the crop) to help determine the influence of cover crops on nutrient dynamics. How to estimate the availability of nitrogen to the next cash crop following a cover crop is a key question.

Following the wet 2023/24 growing season, soil condition was relatively poor at many of the commercial sites when the cover crops were established in autumn 2024. The initiative provides a good opportunity to measure how cover crops help soils recover compared to the no-cover-crop controls.

During summer 2024, the AHDB Cereals & Oilseeds Knowledge Exchange team recruited cover crop champions based on AHDB regions while capturing a wide range of systems and approaches within the UK network. We will also highlight cover crop approaches taken by other farmers.

The champions are:

Scotland: David Fuller-Shapcott, Sweethope Farm, Scottish Borders. David will test if a biostimulant seed treatment (based on endophytes) can improve the germination and establishment of two simple cover crop mixes.

Northern Ireland: Chris Gill, Caledon Estate, Co Tyrone. Chris will use sheep to graze a hybrid kale cover crop at two grazing intensities (high and low, with the option for a second graze on the latter).

North East: Robbie Stephenson, Crawleas Farming, Co Durham. Robbie will test a bespoke cover crop mix to boost biomass for sheep grazing ahead of planting potatoes (it will be compared with the farm’s traditional mix and a no-cover area).

East Midlands: Ian Matts, Brixworth Farming, Northamptonshire. Ian is using sensors to track soil nutrients and moisture to assess the impact of cover crops (such as how well legumes fix nitrogen and buckwheat scavenges phosphorus).

East Anglia: Jonathan and Jane Clarke, Bury Farm, Great Canfield, Essex. Relatively new to cover cropping, the Clarkes will explore various establishment techniques to identify the best approach for their farm.

South East: Rob Waterston, Welford Estate, Newbury. Rob will use a multi-species mix to deliver diverse root architecture and strong biomass (with potential for grazing), with the ambition to reduce artificial nitrogen inputs in his spring malting barley.

South West: Bob King, Lower Baynton Farm, Wiltshire. Bob will use a multi-species cover crop for grazing by sheep during winter before direct drilling spring crops (oats, barley or beans). The trial will quantify the wider benefits, including to soil health and nutrient availability.

North West: Charlie Copley, Reaseheath College Farm, Cheshire. Charlie will use various cover crop mixes and compare them with overwinter stubble. The trial will underpin discussions with students about the use of cover crops to improve soil health after a maize crop.

In 2023, the creators of the Cover Crops Guide and AHDB agreed to work in partnership to provide evidence-based information.

The guide’s expert steering group identified priorities to develop the guidance, including the provision of practical case studies, which the cover crop champions will deliver.

Yorkshire farmer Angus Gowthorpe, who led the first phase of the Cover Crops Guide (with funding from Innovate UK), said: “The Cover Crops Guide provides independent information to help farmers select, establish and terminate cover crops. It was co-designed by farmers with the help of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society’s Farmer Scientist Network. The AHDB-funded cover crops champions align with the guide’s practical approach and will further strengthen the practical, independent information available to farmers.”

See videos by each champion and other resources here: ahdb.org.uk/cover-crop-champions