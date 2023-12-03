Ahead of Christmas I’ve cleared out a designated drawer for desserts
Normally a quick inspection of the freezer area will put paid to any plans. It’s usually full of fruit from the autumn and various pieces of meat. This year is going to be the exception though! I’ve cleared out a designated drawer specifically for desserts and in the coming days I’ll have another one cleared for party food.
Tiramisu, translated as pick me up in Italian, is a great freeze ahead pudding. It consists of layers of a whisked egg yolk mixture with cream and mascarpone, boudoir biscuits soaked in strong coffee mixed with coffee liqueur and grated dark chocolate. Because there’s double cream and mascarpone in the mix it will freeze effectively. Just bring it out a few hours before you need to serve it. You could have the dessert on its own but seeing as its Christmas I’ve added a recipe for one of my favourite cocktails – an espresso martini. They’ve become very popular in recent times and comprise of coffee, vodka and coffee liqueur shaken over ice and poured into a cocktail glass. Garnish with three coffee beans. I’m of an age to remember a time when the Italian liqueur Sambuca was all the rage. The clear liquid was served in a shot glass, the top set on fire producing a blue flame and three coffee beans placed on top. The beans signified health, wealth and happiness. The espresso martini is a delicious, bang up to date cocktail celebrating the coffee bean. It’s also perfect with the tiramisu.
My other make ahead Christmas pudding is for rum, raisin and pineapple puddings. The raisins are soaked in boiling water, rum and baking soda in the same way you’d treat dates for a sticky toffee pudding. They’re whizzed up and added to a spiced sponge. Sugar and pineapple are spooned into the bottom of baking dishes or ramekins, topped with the sponge and baked in a bain marie. Turn then out and cool them before wrapping individually before freezing. When you defrost them give them a flash in the microwave to heat up. To serve I’ve added recipes for a dark muscovado and vanilla cream plus a rum custard. You could serve just one but sure we have the excuse of the festive period for a bit of indulgence.