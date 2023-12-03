Ahead of Christmas I’ve cleared out a designated drawer for desserts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Normally a quick inspection of the freezer area will put paid to any plans. It’s usually full of fruit from the autumn and various pieces of meat. This year is going to be the exception though! I’ve cleared out a designated drawer specifically for desserts and in the coming days I’ll have another one cleared for party food.

Tiramisu, translated as pick me up in Italian, is a great freeze ahead pudding. It consists of layers of a whisked egg yolk mixture with cream and mascarpone, boudoir biscuits soaked in strong coffee mixed with coffee liqueur and grated dark chocolate. Because there’s double cream and mascarpone in the mix it will freeze effectively. Just bring it out a few hours before you need to serve it. You could have the dessert on its own but seeing as its Christmas I’ve added a recipe for one of my favourite cocktails – an espresso martini. They’ve become very popular in recent times and comprise of coffee, vodka and coffee liqueur shaken over ice and poured into a cocktail glass. Garnish with three coffee beans. I’m of an age to remember a time when the Italian liqueur Sambuca was all the rage. The clear liquid was served in a shot glass, the top set on fire producing a blue flame and three coffee beans placed on top. The beans signified health, wealth and happiness. The espresso martini is a delicious, bang up to date cocktail celebrating the coffee bean. It’s also perfect with the tiramisu.

