Ahoghill YFC announce details of the club’s new committee
Those elected are as follows:
President- Fiona Speers
Vice presidents - block re-election
New VPs Craig Hamilton, Thomas Duffin, Lucy Benton, Micheal Patterson and Rachel Rea
Club leader - Ruth Dick
Assistant club leader - Jodie Wylie
Secretary - Lydia Gillespie
Assistant secretary - Catherine Chesney
Treasurer - Alannah Horner
Assistant treasurer - Ian Horner
PRO - Judith Gillespie
Assistant PRO - Sarah Chesney
County representative - Rebecca Speers
Stock judging representatives - Lydia Gillespie and Stephen Speers
Catering officer - Jodie Wylie
Assistant catering officer - Alix Ross
UFU representatives - Andrew Chesney and Stephen Speers
Boys sports coordinators- David Murray and Philip Speers
Girls sports coordinators - Anna Duffin and Sarah Duffin
Ballymena Show representatives - Ruth Dick, Lydia Gillespie, Judith Gillespie, Stephen Speers
Additional committee - Sam Millar, Kathryn Speers, Adam McLean, Rebecca Weir, Ellie Mcauley, Josh White, Mark Kerr and Stuart Petticrew.
Ahoghill YFC would like to wish their new committee all the best throughout the next year.