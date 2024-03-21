Ahoghill YFC announce details of the club’s new committee

Ahoghill YFC recently announced details of the club’s new committee for 2024/2025.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 21st Mar 2024, 11:30 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2024, 11:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Those elected are as follows:

President- Fiona Speers

Vice presidents - block re-election

Ahoghill YFC recently announced details of the club's new committee for 2024/2025. Picture: SubmittedAhoghill YFC recently announced details of the club's new committee for 2024/2025. Picture: Submitted
Ahoghill YFC recently announced details of the club's new committee for 2024/2025. Picture: Submitted
Most Popular

New VPs Craig Hamilton, Thomas Duffin, Lucy Benton, Micheal Patterson and Rachel Rea

Club leader - Ruth Dick

Assistant club leader - Jodie Wylie

Secretary - Lydia Gillespie

Assistant secretary - Catherine Chesney

Treasurer - Alannah Horner

Assistant treasurer - Ian Horner

PRO - Judith Gillespie

Assistant PRO - Sarah Chesney

County representative - Rebecca Speers

Stock judging representatives - Lydia Gillespie and Stephen Speers

Catering officer - Jodie Wylie

Assistant catering officer - Alix Ross

UFU representatives - Andrew Chesney and Stephen Speers

Boys sports coordinators- David Murray and Philip Speers

Girls sports coordinators - Anna Duffin and Sarah Duffin

Ballymena Show representatives - Ruth Dick, Lydia Gillespie, Judith Gillespie, Stephen Speers

Additional committee - Sam Millar, Kathryn Speers, Adam McLean, Rebecca Weir, Ellie Mcauley, Josh White, Mark Kerr and Stuart Petticrew.

Ahoghill YFC would like to wish their new committee all the best throughout the next year.

Related topics:Judith Gillespie