Ahoghill YFC are to hold their annual big breakfast next month

Ahoghill YFC will be holding their annual big morning breakfast on Saturday 4th May.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 9th Apr 2024, 11:30 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 12:42 BST
With the club's big breakfast being such a huge success last year they have decided to have another this year.

The event is being held at Ahoghill Community Centre from 9am and noon.

This year Ahoghill YFC are raising money in aid of Tiny Life and NI Air Ambulance.

Make sure to tell all your friends and family to come along and let Ahoghill YFC do the cooking for a change that morning.