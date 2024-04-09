Ahoghill YFC are to hold their annual big breakfast next month
Ahoghill YFC will be holding their annual big morning breakfast on Saturday 4th May.
With the club's big breakfast being such a huge success last year they have decided to have another this year.
The event is being held at Ahoghill Community Centre from 9am and noon.
This year Ahoghill YFC are raising money in aid of Tiny Life and NI Air Ambulance.
Make sure to tell all your friends and family to come along and let Ahoghill YFC do the cooking for a change that morning.