Ahoghill Young Farmers’ Club to to hold annual club dinner and prize giving
Ahoghill Young Farmers’ Club will be holding their annual club dinner and prize giving on Saturday 18th November 7pm.
The event is being held at the Wild Duck Inn, Portglenone.
Tickets will cost £30 and can be purchased by contacting the club page, Rebecca Speers or Mark Kerr (Rebecca Speers on 07743543695 and Mark Kerr on 07715821921).
All past and current members, families and friends are welcome.
For more details message the club’s Facebook page with any questions.