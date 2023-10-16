News you can trust since 1963
Register

Ahoghill Young Farmers’ Club to to hold annual club dinner and prize giving

Ahoghill Young Farmers’ Club will be holding their annual club dinner and prize giving on Saturday 18th November 7pm.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The event is being held at the Wild Duck Inn, Portglenone.

Tickets will cost £30 and can be purchased by contacting the club page, Rebecca Speers or Mark Kerr (Rebecca Speers on 07743543695 and Mark Kerr on 07715821921).

All past and current members, families and friends are welcome.

For more details message the club’s Facebook page with any questions.

Related topics:TicketsFacebook