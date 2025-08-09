AHV 22nd Northern Ireland Multibreed Calf Show launched

The AHV Northern Ireland Multibreed Calf Show is calling for entries for the 22nd edition of the highly anticipated annual event.

The event, which has been shortlisted in the Northern Ireland Farming Awards for Event of the Year for the past two years in succession, is set to take place on Saturday 23 August 2025 at Balmoral Park, Lisburn.

Speaking ahead of the event, Northern Ireland Holstein Young Breeder Coordinator Jessica Hall, Nutts Corner, said: “The event has been growing year on year and it is great to see the calf show getting the credit that it deserves, for many this is their first time in the show ring and it is very important that we continue to provide this platform for young breeders and indeed the pedigree dairy industry alike”.

As always entries are welcomed from the Ayrshire, Jersey and Holstein breeds with individual class schedules available for each.

The AHV Multibreed Calf Show Interbreed Championship line up from the 2024 event, pictured with John Mclean, Blondin Sires.

Once again, Animal Health Vision (AHV) have very kindly continued to support the event as Platinum Sponsor.

Sponsors for Holstein section include, Thompsons Feeds (Holstein Conformation), Western Farm Enterprises (Holstein Exhibitor Bred), and Lakeland Dairies are welcomed as a new sponsor for the Holstein Showmanship Section.

OB Construction, United Feeds & Hoofpro sponsor the Ayrshire entries with FC Nutrition sponsoring the Jersey classes.

Blondin Sires continue their sponsorship of the overall Interbreed Championship, with the Summer Sizzler Sale continuing to support the much-anticipated fancy dress class, open to all breeds.

NI HYB Coordinator/Show Organiser Jessica Hall, Nutts Corner with David McCord, AHV, Platinum Sponsor

Judges have also been confirmed for the event.

Iwan Morgan, Erie Holsteins, Carmarthen will take to the centre of the ring for the Holstein calf classes, Izzy Jones, Jones Holsteins, Gorey will judge both the Holsten Showmanship and Jersey classes with Alison Lawrie of the Arranview herd, Ayrshire judging the Ayrshire classes.

The deadline for all entries is today (Saturday 9 August) and all entries are to be sent to Joyce Mclean, show secretary.

For more information regarding entries or if you require a schedule, please contact Joyce Mclean on 07387367879 or HYB Secretary John Mclean on 07734370489.